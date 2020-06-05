'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s' Mandar Has An Adorable Birthday Wish For On-screen Wife

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Sonalika Joshi who essays the role of Mrs. Bhide in the show is celebrating her birthday today. On this occasion, her on-screen husband, Mandar Chandwadkar who essays the role of Atmaram Bhide on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma took to social media to share an adorable birthday wish for her. Mandar Chandwadkar shared a beautiful picture with Sonalika Joshi while wishing her on this special day.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar had an adorable birthday wish for on-screen wife

The picture has Mandar Chandwadkar looking at Sonalika Joshi in an adorable manner while the latter can be seen giving a beaming expression with a rose in her hand. The picture was seemingly taken during the shoot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and looks like a fun sequence. Mandar Chandwadkar looks dapper in a blue t-shirt which he has paired up with a grey jacket. Sonalika Joshi looks lovely in a white printed tee and black pants. Her pigtail hairdo is also further adding to the look. Take a look at the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor's post for Sonalika Joshi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Champak Chacha also wished Sonalika Joshi

Not only, Mandar Chandwadkar, but also Amit Bhatt who plays the role of Champak Chacha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma took to his social media to wish the actor. He shared a lovely selfie with Sonalika. The picture has Amit in his Champak Chacha get up as he dons a white buttoned-up kurta along with a cap. The picture further has Sonalika posing in a lovely yellow saree with a blue blouse. Take a look at the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor's post.

Talking about Sonalika Joshi, the actor has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma right since its inception in the year 2008. She along with all the other actors have become household names so much so that they are often referred to as their on-screen names. The actor is reportedly a talented singer too. She often shares her videos of singing some yesteryear Bollywood songs in her melodious voice on her social media.

