'TMKOC' Actor Disha Vakani Is Highest-paid Actor? Dilip Joshi Reveals Truth

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is undoubtedly one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television. Fans of the show often argue about the main casts' net worth. Many believe that Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi are the highest-paid actors on the show, as they are the two main leads in the series.

However, neither actor has ever confirmed or denied these rumours. Recently, Dilip Joshi, the lead of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, opened up about who is the highest-paid actor on the show.

Dilip talks about his & Disha Vakani's salary for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth Has A Thing For Nature Photography And His Instagram Is Proof

Despite the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's massive popularity, nobody knows the exact salary of the main cast. During a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma lead Dilip Joshi spoke about his salary on the show. When he was asked if Disha Vakani was the highest-paid actor on the show, Dilip Joshi gave a candid response to put a stop to speculation about her salary.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian, Khloe & Kylie Jenner's Lavish Party Decoration Pics Are A Must See

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor revealed that there are always several reports floating around about the main casts' salary and net worth. Dilip Joshi then added that fake news channels created such news to draw people's attention and to gain the maximum numbers of views possible, as more views would garner them more money.

Finally, Dilip Joshi asked his fans to not believe any news that claimed to share information about an actor's personal life. He added that their lifestyle, payment and other details were personal and would not be shared openly.

Also Read | Rihanna Bags A Spot On London's Rich List, Courtesy Fenty's Association With LVMH

Rumoured net worth of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma cast

According to various reports, both Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani's net worth is around Rs 37 crores. Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta's net worth is approximately Rs 7 crores. Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Champak Lal, has always been secretive about his net worth and there are no accurate speculations about his salary either. Shailesh Lodha, aka Tarak Mehta, has a net worth of around Rs 7 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

[Promo Images from Disha Vakani Instagram and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma episode]

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Jennifer Mistry shares goofy pics with Disha Vakani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.