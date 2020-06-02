'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Cast Has Mixed Feelings On Resuming Shoot

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown of television and film industry. Now, the government of several states has allowed shooting in the non-containment zone. Hence, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team might start filming soon. However, actor Dilip Joshi, who portrays Jethalal Champaklal Gada, has mixed feeling about resuming the shoot. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's' Dilip Joshi & Munmun Dutta Worked Together In 2004?

TMKOC cast has mixed feeling as shooting resumes

The show creator Asit Kumarr Modi is reportedly hopeful about the resume, but the cast seems skeptical. In an interview with a news portal, Dilip Joshi said that the lockdown allowed them to take a break for a long time, something that they have not done for years. Initially, they welcomed the break but missed the sets a lot. He revealed that the team has received guidelines on resuming the shoot, but he does not know how practical it could be. Dilip stated that he actually has a mixed feeling. The actor mentioned that they trust Asit and he would make the decision considering everyone’s health.

The makers informed the team about the development through a video call meeting. Dilip Joshi added that Asit Kumarr Modi called them and took their opinion on the news. Even he is a little confused. He stated that at the end of the day, Asit is answerable for anything that happens on the set. It would take more decisions and detailed planning to start filming. They are positive about it.

Also Read | 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's' 'Babita' Wishes 'Jethalal' On His 52nd Birthday

Also Read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Cast's Net Worth Will Make You Go, "Hey Maa, Mataji!"

Palak Sidhwani who essays the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also talked on the topic. She said that they are excited as well as a little apprehensive. Excited obviously because they will get back to doing what they love so much and apprehensive as they do not know how things are at the ground level. She mentioned that they are yet to receive a confirmation on when exactly they will begin shooting but have been told that the team will have to follow stringent protocols to ensure their own as well as others' safety at work. Palak stated that just the thought of shooting at Gokuldham Society is very exhilarating for her.

Also Read | Is 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' Actor Dilip Joshi A Strict Father In Real Life?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of India’s longest-running television shows. It went on air on July 28, 2008, and has more than 2950 episodes with each episode have a run time of around 24 minutes approximately. The show airs on SAB TV from Monday to Friday.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.