Most Controversial Fights Of Shefali Jariwala In Bigg Boss 13 House

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame and became an overnight star with the 2002’s extremely popular music video, Kanta Laga. Shefali tasted instant success after the song released and became a huge sensation. Currently, the actor is one of the strongest contestants of the on-going reality television show, Bigg Boss 13. Here are the top fights of Shefali Jariwala inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Read ahead to know more-

Shefali Jariwala's worst fights inside the BB house

Shefali Jariwala and Mahira Sharma

In the initial days of Shefali Jariwala being inside the house, she was friends with Asim and Himanshi. During a captaincy task, Shefali Jariwala got into a very bad fight with Mahira Sharma, because of the way Mahira spoke to Shefali. The two even got into a physical altercation and the fight became so ugly that Bigg Boss had to interrupt and make them stop.

Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz

Equations and friendship change overnight between contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Only real friendships survive the test of time. Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz are the latest ones whose relationship has turned sour in the game. During a task, whoever wanted to be the next captain had to destroy the other housemate’s letter in order to survive in the game. Asim Riaz got Shefali Jariwala’s letter from her husband Parag Tyagi and destroyed it. Asim lost his cool and said that he is tired of showing emotions to everyone. Shefali got deeply affected by it and cried. The two contestants have never been on talking terms with each other, since.

Shefali Jariwala and Shehnaaz Gill

It seems like the house is divided into two groups, Group Asim and Group Siddharth. Shefali Jariwala, who was initially a major part of Asim’s team, has now flipped and come to team Siddharth. Lately, the audience has witnessed a cold war between Shehnaaz and Shefali, and they burst one day. As Shefali, Paras, and Mahira refused to eat the food made by Rashami, Shehnaaz took a stand for Rashami and said that it was wrong and very low to them to do so. Shefali and Shehnaaz then got into an ugly argument.

