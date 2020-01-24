The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Has A Solution To Paras Chhabra's 'toxic' Relationship

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has a solution to Paras Chhabra and Akansha Puri's problematic relationship. Find out what Shefali has in store.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chabbra was put in a difficult spot after Salman Khan barged on to him with allegations regarding his relationship with girlfriend Akansha Puri. Paras Chhabra, who has been locked inside the Bigg Boss house for more than three months seems to have found companionship in Mahira Sharma, which reportedly is not going well with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. In yesterday's episode (January 23) of Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala gave a piece of advice to Paras Chhabra to solve his relationship issues. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Saif Ali Khan To Shoot For Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri To Enter The BB House?

Shefali Jariwala advises Paras Chhabra to do this

After last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Paras Chhabra seems to have lost his charm and wit. He is often seen quiet and to himself in the show. So, when Shefali Jariwala talked to him about the same, he broke down saying, "It is nonsense." In a long conversation with Shefali, Paras Chhabra also revealed that his relationship with Akanksha Puri is turning out to be toxic, where she imposes her decisions on him. He even said that he was being dragged into the relationship and couldn’t break up because somewhere he felt guilty. After which, Shefali told Paras that there is no point of being in a toxic relationship. She went ahead and asked Paras to end his relationship with Akanksha soon after he goes out of the house. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri To End Relationship With Contestant Paras Chhabra?

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Need Not Worry, Akanksha Puri NOT Entering The House

Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala are nominated for this week's eviction. Along with the two, Bigg Boss 13 contestants like Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Aarti Singh are also nominated for the evictions this week. Only time will tell who out of these contestants will bid adieu to the show this week. The popular reality show airs on Colors TV, every Monday to Friday on 22:30 hrs. Meanwhile, at the weekend, the show is telecasted at 21:00 hrs. 

Promo Image Courtesy: Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
"TUKDE-TUKDE GANG IN BOLLYWOOD"
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
PM SPEAKS TO BAL PURASKAR WINNERS
HC NOTICE TO JNU
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA