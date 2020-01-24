Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala Has A Solution To Paras Chhabra's 'toxic' Relationship

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chabbra was put in a difficult spot after Salman Khan barged on to him with allegations regarding his relationship with girlfriend Akansha Puri. Paras Chhabra, who has been locked inside the Bigg Boss house for more than three months seems to have found companionship in Mahira Sharma, which reportedly is not going well with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. In yesterday's episode (January 23) of Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Jariwala gave a piece of advice to Paras Chhabra to solve his relationship issues.

Shefali Jariwala advises Paras Chhabra to do this

After last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Paras Chhabra seems to have lost his charm and wit. He is often seen quiet and to himself in the show. So, when Shefali Jariwala talked to him about the same, he broke down saying, "It is nonsense." In a long conversation with Shefali, Paras Chhabra also revealed that his relationship with Akanksha Puri is turning out to be toxic, where she imposes her decisions on him. He even said that he was being dragged into the relationship and couldn’t break up because somewhere he felt guilty. After which, Shefali told Paras that there is no point of being in a toxic relationship. She went ahead and asked Paras to end his relationship with Akanksha soon after he goes out of the house.

Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala are nominated for this week's eviction. Along with the two, Bigg Boss 13 contestants like Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Aarti Singh are also nominated for the evictions this week. Only time will tell who out of these contestants will bid adieu to the show this week. The popular reality show airs on Colors TV, every Monday to Friday on 22:30 hrs. Meanwhile, at the weekend, the show is telecasted at 21:00 hrs.

Promo Image Courtesy: Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chhabra Instagram

