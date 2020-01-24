Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Popular Music Videos From The 2000s

Shefali Jariwala might be a popular contest in the Bigg Boss 13 house now but, very few know about her. In the 2000s, Shefali Jariwala was popular for her dance number Kaanta Laga. She was an Indian actor and she featured in many English and Hindi music videos and even a few movies before she somewhat disappeared from the industry. Here are some of her popular music videos that will make you nostalgic.

Shefali Jariwala music videos

Kaanta Laga

Kaanta Laga released in the year 2002 and became an instant hit. More than the song, the girl shaking a leg to the popular tune became famous. Shefali Jariwala was popularly known as the Kaanta Laga girl. Shefali Jariwala after a few years featured in the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi along with Akshay Kumar. The remix song of Kaanta Laga featuring Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala became a hit even then.

Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar

Soon after Shefali Jariwala became a popular dancer of Hindi pop songs, she was offered many music videos. She was seen in this music video Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar by DJ Hot Remix. In the video, she is seen wearing shimmery clothes dancing to the popular tune.

Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aya

Meet bros were other popular artists who would remix old classic songs and give them a twist. From the original movie Satte Pe Satta starring Amitabh Bachchan, this song Pyaar Hamein Kis Mod Pe Le Aya was popular. Meet bros remixed the song years later and featured Shefali Jariwala as one of the leads.

Shefali Jariwala was a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house and her fans saw her as a potential winner. But soon her game started changing, and now is in Sidhart Shukla's team.

