Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Shefali Jariwala Lock Themselves In The Bathroom

Bigg Boss 13's contestants have made many headlines since its inception. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill's inappropriate behaviour with host Salman Khan also grabbed the attention of the audience and fans.

In the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan warned Sidharth Shukla and asked him to be careful with Shehnaaz Gill as she is in love with him. Many of the viewers are now enjoying while many are also curious to know more about Shehnaaz's obsessive behaviour.

Amidst all this, the duo Sidharth and Shehnaaz have reunited together and are seen sharing a cute relationship once again. In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, Shefali and Sidharth try to pull Shehnaaz’s leg by locking themselves up in the bathroom.

In the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz is seen sitting beside Sidharth and confessing to Shefali that she loves Sidharth a lot. Further in the video, Shehnaaz asks Shefali to ask Sidharth if he loves her as well. Shefali is seen saying that she does not want to get in between the two. Further, Shehnaaz asks why is Shefali hesitating to ask him and does she love Sidharth.

To this Shefali instantly replies that she loves Sidharth and even Sidharth agrees with her. Shefali and Sidharth also are seen telling that they have been in love for many years now. Further, Sidharth is seen teasing Shehnaaz and tells Shefali that now he can speak to her in front of Sana and they do not need to hide anymore.

Shehnaaz tells them to go to the bathroom and talk. Shefali tells her that they do go to the bathroom at 3 am in the night to talk in private. Shehnaaz then challenges the two and Shefali and Sidharth walk hand-in-hand and lock themselves in the bathroom and Shehnaaz starts banging the door. Shefali informs that they are not done yet.

Check out the video here:

Image Courtesy: Shefali Jariwala Instagram/ Sidharth Shukla Instagram

