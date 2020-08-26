'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Tripti Shankhdhar Says Her Father Is Harassing Her; Watch Video

Kumkum Bhagya actor Tripti Shankhdar recently took to her social media to share a series of shocking videos wherein she can be seen accusing her father of trying to kill her. The videos have a teary-eyed Tripti confessing about her plight. She also included her mother in the videos to state the deplorable condition of the latter due to the treatment meted out by her father.

Tripti Shankhdar accuses her father of trying to kill her

The video begins with a sobbing Tripti introducing her father as Ramadan Shankhdar and revealing how he has tried to kill her and tortured her, showing the cut in her hand simultaneously in the video. She goes on to say that she had come to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams of becoming an actor and till now, only one of her movies that is Oye Idiot has been released, but her father is forcing her to get married.

She also reveals that she is just 19 years of age but her father wants her to get married to a 28-year-old man. She goes on to say that her father has clearly threatened to kill her if she does not oblige to his wishes and that he also tortures her other family members on a daily basis. Tripti reveals that she has also tried contacting the police, but nothing has worked out to her aid.

Trpti Shakhdar shares a video of fleeing from her home

Tripti then brings her mother forward in the video and reveals how her father has also tortured the latter. The actor's mother also adds her plight saying how her husband has tortured her. Tripti's mother goes on to say that her husband would not allow anyone to come to their house nor would he allow anyone to go out.

The actor then goes on to say that her father is also harassing her to return all his money which he had invested in to send her to Mumbai to pursue acting. She then urges her fans to help her take action against her father. The actor then also shared another video wherein she along with her brother can be seen confessing that they have chosen to run away from their home in their own will to escape from their father's ordeal. Take a look at the stills from the Instagram stories shared by Tripti.

