'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update August 24, 2020: Ranbir Gets Arrested

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Here is the written update of the episode aired on August 24, 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya written update August 24, 2020

Kumkum Bhagya’s episode that aired on August 24, 2020 starts as Beeji teases everyone and says that she went to the temple. Someone knocks on the door and as Pallavi opens the door she is shocked to see the police. As the police ask Ranbir to come with them for stealing money, everyone gets worried. When Vikram says that they are misunderstanding the whole thing, the police says that they have a complaint. Ranbir says that he will go with the police in order to finish the procedure. When Vikram asks about who registered the complaint, the police says that they got the complaint from Fusion Beats, to which Pallavi says that it’s their company.

Just as the police takes Ranbir into the custody, Pallavi and Vikram reach the police station and tell the inspector that Varsha is the one who complained against their son, Ranbir and she is missing now. When Pallavi says that Ranbir can’t steal the money, the inspector says that they have CCTV footage proof and Ranbir is, in fact, the culprit. Pallavi says that they will withdraw the complaint from the company’s side. The inspector says that it won’t happen without Varsha and asks them to bring her in front of them. Aaliya calls Vikram and asks him about whatever happened.

Vikram informs Aaliya that Ranbir is arrested and Pallavi says that the police won’t leave Ranbir until Varsha is present to withdraw the complaint. Aliya says that Varsha’s phone is not reachable. Pallavi asks everyone to please search for Varsha and bring her to the station. When Aaliya finds Varsha, she gives her money asking if this money is enough for her to quit the job. As Varsha gets shocked, Aliya says that she doesn’t have to act anymore. Then she thinks Ranbir is the perfect bait to win against Pragya.

