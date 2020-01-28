Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For January 27 Episode - Sampada Threatens Rachit

In the last week’s episode, viewers saw a challenge of “The Better Husband” where the men flew their kites. While Kalyani was on Rachit’s team, she seemingly wanted Malhar to win. Malhar lost to Rachit on purpose as he pretended to sneeze. Soon after, Anupriya came up with another competition of making laddoo and hoped for Malhar to win that time around. However, he lost again.

After Malhar’s loss, Rachit suggested a dance competition and once that happened, Kalyani made him trip and fall. Meanwhile, Malhar mounted a microphone on Sampada in order to learn the truth. Soon, Malhar learned that Sampada had been paid to marry him.

Tujhse Hai Raabta 27 January

The episode began with Sampada asking Rachit to hold Malhar’s transfer otherwise she would disclose the truth to everyone. Rachit warned her to keep her mouth shut and not to spoil his big plan. In the next scene, we saw Ritvi celebrating her win from the competition and noticing Sarthak in a sad state. Sarthak insisted that he was not sad and said he just remembered an old friend and left. Ritvi believed her dad did not have any friends and that was the actual reason behind his sadness. She noticed some friend request on the mobile and sent their address to them, hoping to get him a new friend.

Next, we saw Rachit approach Kalyani to apologise to her for losing in the competition. In order to prove his love for her, he presented her with a necklace. Kalyani tried to throw it away when he attempted to make her wear it but stopped as she saw Malhar. Malhar told Rachit that Kalyani did not like diamonds.

Upon hearing this, Kalyani confronted Malhar saying that he never got her anything. She also suggested that he better not interfere in their lives. Malhar caught heavy cough and went back in the room. Rachit then asked her to sleep in their own room and promised to not cross his limits. Kalyani threw away the diamond necklace and left.

Kalyani later entered Malhar’s room through the terrace when Malhar was away and pampered Pillu before taking the cough syrup from cupboard to place it on the table for Malhar to easily locate it. Malhar noticed the cough syrup on the table and a lipstick mark on Pillu’s cheek. Later, he noticed Kalyani’s shadow through the curtains and left.

Malhar was stopped by Sarthak who questioned him about his behaviour with Sampada; however, Malhar said that he did not want to discuss the matter. Sarthak tried to explain that Sampada was the one who betrayed him and left as Sampada arrived. Upon realising that she overheard their conversation, Malhar asked Sampada to just ignore it. Sampada fed him some laddoos and left.

Malhar suspected her action and crushed them open to notice that they were filled with drugs. Malhar vowed that he would not allow her to win. Rachit called and blamed Sampada for not being able to help him unite with Kalyani after their plan failed and said that he was also unaware of her whereabouts.

In the next scene, Kalyani told Anupriya that she would sleep in the grass bed and requested her to spend her evening with Sarthak. Right after, Sarthak got a call from an unknown girl saying he had sent her his address and asked for his exact location. After a slight confusion, he told her that he was near the workshop. As he reached the workshop, he noticed a girl who introduced herself as Pooja and tried to get intimate with him.

Sarthak tried to refrain himself stating he did not know her but she kissed him just when Anupriya arrived looking for him. Next, we saw Atharva playing with Moksh where he revealed Kalyani’s hiding place. Sampada overheard it and informed Rachit. The episode concluded with someone knocking at the door which scared Kalyani. Stay hooked for more scoops and updates on Tujhse Hai Raabta.

