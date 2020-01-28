Nazar Written Update For January 27 | Will Ansh And Piya Find An End To Dark Dream?

Nazar is amongst the most popular thriller show on Star Plus that is based on witch mythology. The storyline of the show revolves around, an evil Daayan (witch), who worships the goddess Kali and goddess Durga. But being an evil personality, she was cursed by gods and banished into the human world. The show stars Monalisa, Smita Bansal, Jatinder Bhardwaj, Ankur Nayyar and more. Read ahead to find out what happened in the recent episode of Nazar.

Nazar Written Update for January 27, 2020

The episode starts with, Piya and Ansh look at the bodies which are lying on the floor. However, it seems to them that these people are trapped in a dream. Ansh reveals that according to him, everyone's body is here but they are somewhere else. On the other hand, Mohana has Vedeshree and Nishant. She tries to torture them. Mohana tells them that she is going to kill them but it will not be an easy death. Chaitali pleads Mohana to let them go. Nishant finds out that only strong dark magic can send their souls in such a condition. Meanwhile, Mohana uses her powers to point many guns towards Adi and tells Shekhar that she is going to kill herself because of respect.

The evil Mohana surrounds Chetali with numerous snakes that are going to kill her in the dream. At the same time, Mohana restraints Ansh inside the wall which starts contracting. Ansh and Piya, who are not trapped in the dream, look at the bodies and wonder what is going on. Ansh tells Piya that the dream seems real to the people who are trapped inside it and the spell will be broken if they manage to wake them up. Nishant tells them to go in the dreamworld and remind everyone that it is just a dream and gives him something magical that will not let him be trapped along with others.

Ansh and Piya enter the dream and they are in a pool. Mohana comes and interrupts them in between. The two somehow manage to contact others by shouting. After telling them that it is a dream, Ansh opens the magical thing given to him and Ansh and Piya disappear.

