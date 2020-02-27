'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update | February 26, 2020: Atharv Frightens Kalyani

The previous episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta revealed how Atharv turned out to be Rachit himself. In this episode of the show, the episode starts with Atharv talking to Swara. He reveals Malhar's three weaknesses and those are Moksh, Kalyani and Swara. Atharv tells her about his evil plans and informs her that this was the reason why he decided to marry her and make her fall in love with him madly so that if Malhar wants to arrest him, then his sister will stand in front of him.

On the other hand, Kalyani asks Malhar to stop the jeep or else she will jump and she holds her stomach and Malhar stops the jeep. Kalyani gets down and starts walking away and Malhar questions her behavior. He drives slowly and Kalyani thinks of how she can’t lie to him but can’t tell the truth as well. She thinks that if she tells the truth then she doesn’t know what Rachit will do with her Aai. She cries and continues walking ahead.

Later, Atharv talks of how he has to separate Kalyani from Malhar. He speaks with an evil expression of how he played the foolish Rachit’s game so that he could make Kalyani helpless and say that her baby is of Rachit. He laughs thinking of how Malhar and Kalyani Rane will be separated. He says he will enjoy and have fun seeing them get separated.

Atharv later asks Moksh to sleep and Kalyani and Malhar come home. Swara asks Kalyani about Aai and Kalyani says she is fine and Kaka and Aao Saheb are with her. Atharv is about to throw Moksh but Malhar and Kalyani stop him.

Atharv says he was not throwing and tries to cover up but Kalyani tells him how he shall not joke with Moksh. Atharv thinks this game will end when you tell Malhar that you are Rachit’s baby’s mother. Sarthak cries sitting near Anupriya and she wakes up and shouts calling for Kalyani. Aao Saheb and Pallavi come inside hearing her and Anupriya asks about Kalyani.

Aao Saheb tells her that she is fine and went to rest for some time. Later, Kalyani gets a dream of her and Malhar and how he knows about her pregnancy. She jumps up awake when in her dream. Aao Saheb tells her that her mother jumped from the jeep. Kalyani yells for her mother. Malhar tells Kalyani that he is going to the hospital and asks her to come there in some time. Kalyani later cries and thinks of how to prove Aai’s innocence and how to expose Rachit.

Later, Malhar and Sarthak talk at the hospital. On the other hand, Kalyani goes to the washroom and red water comes out. Kalyani screams and Pallavi comes in and says that it is not blood. Atharv is behind all this but Kalyani does not know. Kalyani is in deep thoughts and Malhar comes. He checks and says that it is not blood. Atharv then says it is good that Kalyani will be scared and he thinks of how she will tell him that she is pregnant with Rachit’s baby.

