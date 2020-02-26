Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Update February 25, 2020: Rachit Turns Out To Be Atharva

The episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Malhar asking Kalyani to tell him what to do? Kalyani asks Malhar to leave her alone for some time. She gets up and her stomach starts aching. She almost tells him about the baby but stops. Rachit calls her and threatens her to lie to Malhar about the baby. Kalyani cuts the call and thinks about ways to expose Rachit. Malhar is in the hospital when Aao Saheb drags Sampada and creates a scene in the premises.

Tujhse Hai Raabta written update February 25, 2020

Malhar comes there and asks Sampada what she had been doing there. Sampada lies to Malhar and tells him that she came to the hospital to inquire about the IVF. Malhar then asks a nurse to admit Sampada in the hospital and start with the IVF procedure. Kalyani leaves from the hospital and starts walking towards their home. A car follows her home and she thinks it might be Rachit. She plans to expose Rachit then and thereafter Malhar follows her, but the man in the car turns out to be someone else. Kalyani gets a call from Rachit and he threatens her to lie to Malhar, again.

Later, the guy who pretends to be Rachit, (Kalyani’s childhood friend) turns out to be Kalyani’s son Atharva Bapat. Kalyani looks worried and Malhar asks her what’s wrong? When she tells him that Rachit is around them, he asks her to calm down and takes her back home. Atharva, on the other hand, has different plans in his mind. All this time Atharva had been pretending to have lost his memory but he got it back when Malhar had sent him to the mental asylum. He also says that he does not have any option other than marrying Swara.

Kalyani and Malhar go back home from their jeep when she asks him to drive slowly. On seeing that Kalyani has kept her hands on her stomach, he asks her if she has a stomach ache. Both of them want to say something to each other but hold back their words. Kalyani thinks about different ways to lie to Malhar about the baby.

