Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates February 19: Sampada Pays Malti To Be Her Surrogate

The February 19 episode begins with Kalyani pretending to be a sub-inspector and trying to threaten the hospital staff. The receptionist gets scared and agrees to hand over the form that Sampada was filling. Just then Atharva reveals that she is lying and the receptionist then refuses to give the form to her. The security comes in and escorts Kalyani out. She gets disappointed.

Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates: February 19

Meanwhile, Malhar gets upset with the jailer as he does not let him meet Ahir. He later finds out that Ahir has been hospitalised due to injuries as he has a fight with another inmate. Malhar gets shocked when he sees that Ahir is unconscious and realises that he won't be able to give a statement in court.

In the meantime, Kalyani tries to convince the guards that her husband is the ACP but they don't listen to her. Atharva gets an idea and pretends to have a stomach ache. The staff doubts that they are creating drama but Kalyani threatens to make a video and upload it on social media. The staff agrees to admit Atharva. Once he gets admitted, Kalyani goes out of the room to find out more about Malti.

She finds a nurse discussing with a sick lady who is still going for surrogacy. Kalyani tries to explain to the lady that it will not be good for the baby. But the lady gets upset and pushed Kalyani away, her mobile breaks. Atharva sees that and gets mad but Kalyani handles it. The lady then gives her number to Kalyani so that she can collect the damages for her phone. Kalyani then realises that it is the same number that she saw in Rachit's phone and realises that the lady is Malti.

In court, everyone waits for Malhar. The magistrate asks Sarthak to call him as it has been almost an hour. He tries to call him but is not able to get in touch. Swara then asks him to call Kalyani. Kalyani asks if the hearing is going well and just the Sarthak hears some footsteps and thinks it is Malhar and hangs up the phone. Kalyani feels relieved and moves on to finding Malti.

Meanwhile, in court, Malhar informs Sarthak that Ahir cannot come. He tells him that it was the only option to save Anupriya. Kalyani finds Sampada giving money to Malti. She asks a nurse about it and she tells him that Sampada can never be a mother and is hence asking Malti to be a surrogate for her.

In court, the magistrate asks Malhar to reveal his side of the story. Aau Saheb and Sarthak request him not to say the truth as Anupriya will be put behind bars. Malhar falls into a dilemma as he is loyal to his job. Anupriya also gets teary-eyed and Malhar gets emotional as well. He joins hands to apologise to her and she cries as she asks him to tell the truth.

