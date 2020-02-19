Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For Feb 18: Will Anupriya Get Out Of Jail?

Tujhse Hai Raabta is a popular Indian TV series that airs on Zee TV. It is based on the unspoken connections and bonds between people. It is a bitter-sweet tale of Anupriya and Kalyani's relationship, and how their lives take different twists and turns. It also largely focuses on Kalyani's relationship with Malhar. The show focuses on the relationships between Kalyani, Anupriya, Malhar, Moksh, Sarthak, Sampada, and Rachit.

Tujhse Hai Raabta written updates for Feb 18, 2020

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta begins with Malhar and Kalyani having a heartfelt conversation over the judge slapping Kalyani. Malhar takes a water bottle and presses it to Kalyani's cheek to reduce her pain. Kalyani tells him how she trusts him and knows that he will be there for her mother. The police bring Anupriya in the jeep and Kalyani asks her not to worry and tells that Malhar has planned to make Aahir give a statement against Rachit and then everything will be fine. Anupriya is happy and Malhar takes her inside. But just then, his gift falls on the ground.

The hearing in the court takes place and Sarthak tells the judge that Anupriya shot Rachit to save Swara from acid attack, he also continues by adding that Rachit was a terrorist and so his death was in favour of the nation and Swara. The jailer gets Aahir's medical report while Kalyani throws the gift in the car and cries. Kalyani tells that Aahir refused to give a statement against Rachit and didn’t come. They all attend a suspicious call from Malti who says she is doing them a huge favour. Later, Kalyani sees Rachit’s message asking her to come to the hospital.

Kalyani and Atharv reach the hospital and see Sampada there. Swara tries to tell the judge that Anupriya is innocent but Rachit’s lawyer comes there and says that it is all a lie. He says he is appointed by his company and tells that Rachit was murdered by Anupriya and his murder was planned by Anupriya and Kalyani together to get the property.

He says that Rachit and Kalyani were married. Sarthak then tries to explain that they were not married but the lawyer cross-questions them. Later, Kalyani and Atharv become inspectors and scare the receptionist at the hospital to reveal information on Sampada. Then, Malhar comes to the jail to meet Aahir. Malhar grabs his collar and asks him if he is with Naxals.

