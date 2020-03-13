'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update | March 12, 2020: Atharv Blesses Kalyani's Baby

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Kalyani and Atharv's conversation. Atharv is in the attire of Mastani Bai. Kalyani asks Mastani Bai all about herself and she inquires if there was someone else with Mastani Bai the other day when she had saved her. Mastani Bai tells her that she too has no idea but they both should try and find out together.

Kalyani agrees and Mastani Bai picks up a burnt box and takes out a watch and gives to Kalyani saying it belongs to that unknown person. Mastani Bai purposely burns her fingers while Kalyani asks Mastani Bai to come to her house to bless her and her children.

Mastani Bai agrees and they leave in the auto. Malhar watches Kalyani leave in auto and rushes behind her without reading the letter, Kalyani had earlier written to him. Kalyani takes Mastani Bai behind her house in a room and asks her to wait there. Kalyani gets Moksh there and Mastani Bai blesses Moksh and Kalyani's baby. Kalyani goes to get the medicine for Mastani Bai's burnt fingers while Malhar comes home. Mastani Bai sings to Moksh and looks at him in an evil manner.

Kalyani searches for the medicine and the cupboard is about to fall on her but Malhar manages to save her. The nurse is at home so Malhar asks Kalyani to get herself and the baby checked. The nurse tells Kalyani that everything is fine and Kalyani worries that Malhar has not read her letter yet. Malhar asks Kalyani about Mastani Bai and she tells him how she got her home to bless the children.

Malhar later finds Swara with Moksh and he goes ahead to find Mastani Bai. Later, Mastani Bai meets Aao Saheb and blackmails him. She tells him that she knows the truth. Aao Saheb throws some muddy water on Mastani Bai. When Mastani Bai cleans her face, Aao Saheb sees that it is not Mastani Bai but Atharv.

Later, Atharv removes his wig and earrings and continues to blackmail Aao Saheb. In the meantime, Kalyani is seen searching the house for Malhar with the watch in hand. The episode ends with Kalyani thinking of telling Malhar the truth about their baby.

