Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates March 10, 2020: Malhar And Kalyani Maintain Distance

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with everyone crowding around the door of the house where Moksh is locked. Malhar and Sarthak try to break the door while Atharv, Sampada, and Anuoriya try to console Moksh from outside. Kalyani tries to talk to Moksh and stands on the cans full of oil. The cans are about to slip when Anupriya gets there in time and holds them still. Kalyani gets inside through the window and just then, Moksh is about to fall.

Malhar and Sarthak break in through the door and see Moksh about to fall. Kalyani and Malhar then save Moksh as both of them catch him in time. The two try to talk to Moksh. Later, Kalyani yells at Pallavi for her carelessness. She tells Kalyani about leaving the baby with Sampada. Kalyani is about to hit Sampada when Madhav stops her. Kalyani later tells Malhar to get the doctor to check on Moksh.

The doctor checks up on Moksh and Kalyani tries to go to him but Malhar stops her. Malhar tells Kalyani that if she wants to be Moksh's mother then she has to get the abortion done. He tells her to choose her life instead of the unborn baby for Moksh. Kalyani cries as she is put in a tough situation and asked to choose between her life and her children. Malhar gets emotional and tells her how he too cannot stay without her and asks her to re-think her decision. Kalyani tells him that she has to get strong and won't change her mind. Malhar tells her to stay away from him and his son as now they need to learn to live without her.

Malhar goes into his room and Kalyani cries and talks to her baby. She decides to hide the truth from Malhar until her child is safe. At night, Malhar talks to Moksh, just when Anupriya comes with food. Malhar and Anupriya talk and later, Malhar goes to attend a call and Kalyani plays with Moksh.

Later, Malhar sleeps while Moksh and Kalyani are awake. Kalyani contemplates telling Malhar the truth and cries. The next morning, Malhar wakes up and Kalyani gets a pukish feeling. Malhar gets to know that Kalyani was in his room and asks her if she is fine. Kalyani demands her juice and tells Malhar of her morning sickness. She goes on and asks him to remove his shirt as she is getting her sickness due to his perfume. Malhar does as told and asks her if she needs anything else. The two have a bitter-sweet quarrel and the episode ends.

