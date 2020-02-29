Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates February 28: Kalyani Is Worried About Her Baby

Tujhse Hai Raabta is a daily soap that airs on Zee TV. The show mainly focusses on the unspoken connections and bonds between the people. The show stars Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhale, Rujut Dahiya and Arzaan Shaikh in pivotal roles.

Also Read: 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | February 27, 2020: Kalyani Finds Rachit's Dead Body

Also Read: 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update | February 26, 2020: Atharv Frightens Kalyani

Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates for February 28

Today's episode began with Malhar worrying about Kalyani being found at the police station as she had gone missing. By then one of the cops Pawar brought some goons. He told Malhar that these were the rag men who were around his house. But they were claiming that they did not keep the cupboard anywhere near his house. Malhar asked him to check whether there were any paint marks on their clothes which was there on the cupboard. He then left from there.

Malhar then noticed that one of the rags men seemed to be doubtful. He hit the ragman and confronted about the cupboard. After a while, a constable informed Malhar that Kalyani’s location was traced in the same area which is Lal Gali. On the other hand, Kalyani regained consciousness. She was shocked to see the prostitutes there. She was concerned for her baby.

Kalyani later asked the doctor already present there about her baby. The doctor then showed a report to Kalyani which shattered her. She decided not to let Malhar know about it. She tried to leave from there but one of the prostitutes stopped her saying that she was weak. But Kalyani got very furious and opposed them but she felt dizzy and fell down on the floor.

By then Malhar got a phone call asking him to come at home. He immediately left from there. On the other hand, Mastani bai reached Malhar’s house with Kalyani. Pallavi was shocked to see that. She called out Aau Saheb and Swara there. Malhar also reached there. He was shocked to see that Mastani bai looked very similar to Atharva and with this, the episode ended.

Also Read: 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update February 24, 2020: Anupriya Suffers Burn

Also Read: 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update | Feb 20: Kalyani Decides To Be A Surrogate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.