Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For March 06, 2020 | Kalyani Tries To Save Her Child

Tujhse Hai Raabta written updates March 06

The episode started as Kalyani told Malhar that for her, the baby is more important than him, after which Malhar gets teary-eyed. Kalyani said that she didn’t want to listen to anyone, just wanted to save the baby at any cost. Kalyani threatened to stab them with the scalpel and Malhar asked her to try to understand. Kalyani apologizes to him. Meanwhile, the nurse asked Malti if she had told everything to Sampada and told her that Kalyani’s abortion hadn’t happened yet. Malti said that she had told everything to Sampada and in fact, she was going outside just now to meet Sampada.

As Anupriya arrived there, Kalyani ran towards her and hugged her. Kalyani told Anupriya that she is sure Anupriya will help her and told that they will go to commissioner uncle’s house and will talk about her protection and also about her freedom. She asked Anupriya to come along with her. Sarthak held Anupriya’s hand and said that his wife will not go anywhere.

Kalyani told everyone that she knows Anupriya will help her. Anupriya asked Kalyani if she is mad and told her that Malhar is her husband. Sarthak asked Kalyani if she heard Anupriya right and repeats that Anupriya will not go anywhere. Kalyani said that she is her "Aai" and is worried for her. Sarthak forcibly tookAnupriya away from there, that leaves Kalyani in a state of shock. Anupriya found it strange that she felt a connection with Kalyani, even though she is her husband’s nephew’s wife.

Meanwhile, Malhar snatched the knife and scalpel from Kalyani’s hand. Kalyani yells that nobody can force her, and if anyone tried to complain against her, she will file a complaint against everyone. Atharv smiled at the filmy drama that was happening. Kalyani says that neither she can abort the fetus, nor can she tell Malhar that it is his baby, fearing that he will get the abortion done legally. Stay tuned.

