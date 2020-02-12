'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates Feb 11: Atharv Marries Swara

Tujhse Hai Raabta is an Indian TV series that airs on Zee TV and is based on the unspoken connections and bonds between people. It is a bitter-sweet tale of Anupriya and Kalyani's relationship, and how their lives take different twists and turns. It also largely focuses on Kalyani's relationship with Malhar. However, the bonds among Kalyani, Anupriya, Malhar, Moksh, Sarthak, Sampada, and Rachit form the crux of the story.

Tujhse Hai Raabta written update for Feb 11

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta begins with Sampada trying to kill Atharv, but Sarthak saves him. Malhar, Sarthak, and Kalyani catch her and confront her. Sampada starts arguing and tells them of how they will need her to save Moksh and how she won't agree until she gets her place in Malhar's life. All three try to scare Sampada. They tell her to agree with them, else they will go to the Commissioner. Kalyani tells Moksh that Sampada will agree for IVF and then his sibling will come. Malhar says that no one can take Kalyani's place in his life and he asks Sampada to agree silently or spend her life in jail. Sarthak threatens to call Anupriya and Atharv back. He calls Anupriya.

On the other hand, Swara thanks Atharv for saving her and asks him to come with her before Rachit gains consciousness. Swara sees Rachit's men so they decide to leave from the back door, but they hear the men coming from that side as well, so they return to in the room. Later, Kalyani is seen praying to God and Malhar asks her what she prayed for. Kalyani tells him of how she asked God to make Sampada agree for IVF and asked for Aai's good marks. Malhar teases her and asks her if she prayed for something else, to which Kalyani says that she knows what he wants to hear, but she will not say it so easily.

Later, Swara and Atharv come back inside the temple. Swara asks Atharv to sit as Rachit for the marriage. Atharv does not agree with this but sits regardless. Anupriya sees goons and thinks about how to go up. Later, Malhar and Kalyani have a moment and Kalyani recalls Malhar's proposal. Just then, the goons see Swara and Atharv and, before anything else can happen, Atharv ties the mangalsutra around Swara's neck. Atharv beats the goons and saves Swara's life and tells her of how she is his wife now. When Anupriya sees Swara and Atharv with garlands in their hands, she screams.

