Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates | January 31 Episode: Kalyani Goes Live On Social Media

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta started with Kalyani looking for Malhar but finding Rachit instead. Rachit then described how he escaped from the police custody by suffocating Pawar until he became unconscious. He then told Kalyani that he couldn't be away from her. He then also revealed that the emergency call Kalyani made reached him as he had exchanged his number with Malhar.

Kalyani and Rachit go head to head

Kalyani then went live on a social networking site, which angered Rachit. He threw her phone and told her that her husband is standing in front of her. Kalyani then screamed that he is not her husband. Aao Saheb and Pallavi had tied Sampada's hands. Swara then informed them that Kalyani is live with Rachit on social media. Kalyani talked about how she didn't let the marriage complete. Swara and Sarthak tried to reach the message to Malhar but he was not live on social media. Sarthak then tried to trace the location of Kalyani.

Rachit then informed Kalyani of his plans to take her far away and then Sampada would go to Malhar. Kalyani urged Rachit by saying that Malhar would not spare him and Rachit's angry reaction is captured in the video. Just then, Sampada hit Kalyani, which was shocking to Swara as they had tied her up. Pallavi then informed them that Sampada opened the rope and escaped. Kalyani became unconscious. Rachit then took the unconscious body of Kalyani and locked it in cold storage. Sampada tried to revolt, but Rachit pushed her away. Malhar saw all the footage that Kalyani took on social media.

Atharv prayed to God to save his Aai. Malhar reached the place where Kalyani was kept. Rachit then crazily looked at Kalyani's unconscious body and said that he will send her to heaven. He also said he loves her.

Image Courtesy: Zee TV Instagram

