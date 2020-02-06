Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates Feb 5: Kalyani And Sampada's War Of Words

Tujhse Hai Raabta is an Indian TV series that airs on Zee TV and is based on the unspoken connections and bonds between people. It is a bitter-sweet tale of Anupriya and Kalyani's relationship, and how their lives take different twists and turns. It also largely focuses on Kalyani's relationship with Malhar. However, the bonds among Kalyani, Anupriya, Malhar, Moksh, Sarthak, Sampada, and Rachit form the crux of the story.

Tujhse Hai Raabta written update for Feb 05

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta begins with Kalyani reading out Sampada’s letter to Malhar wherein Sampada mentions that in order to save Moksh’s life, they will have to give birth to a second child. She also demands that Malhar decorate the house and prepare the mandap for their wedding if he wants her to come back. Malhar hugs Kalyani and gets emotional. Soon, she recalls that Malhar had assured her that he will convince Sampada to undergo IVF to get their second baby.

Anupriya pampers Moksh as he begins to cry and tells Malhar that she will take him to Kalyani. Malhar takes Moksh and tells Anupriya that Kalyani is angry with him as he was not able to fulfill the promise he had made to her. He tells Anupriya that he was supposed to convince Sampada for IVF, but he will not be able to keep that promise. Anupriya tells Malhar that Kalyani can understand his helplessness.

They hear someone playing a mouth organ in the lawn as Moksh continues to cry. They all go out to cheer up Moksh and are surprised to see the decorations. Kalyani is dressed up as Charlie Chaplin whereas Swara, Riddhi, and Atharv as cartoon characters. Kalyani and Malhar dance to cheer up Moksh.

Sampada blackmails Malhar

Sampada calls Malhar to blackmail him for marriage and tells him that he has no other option. Kalyani takes the phone from Malhar and puts it on the speaker. When Sampada asks when they're getting married, Kalyani tells her that no one is interested in that marriage.

Listening to her, Aau Sahib remarks that their old Kalyani is finally back. Sampada reminds Kalyani that Moksh's life is in danger and that they need her help. Kalyani informs Sampada that Malhar will find her and put her behind bars for attempting to kill her. She also tells her that she can either go for IVF or simply go to jail. Sampada ends the call. Malhar assures Kalyani that he will somehow find Sampada and will not marry her.

Anupriya and Sarthak follow Rachit

Anupriya and Sarthak get in their car to go to a temple. Anupriya spots Rachit’s car and asks Sarthak to stop. She steps down to check if he is inside. She notices that Rachit is coming towards the car and opens the car boot to get inside. Anupriya convinces Sarthak that Rachit will go to Sampada and tells him that it is a matter of her daughter’s life. Sarthak agrees and decides to join her before Rachit drives off.

Malhar comes to Kalyani and notices her crying under the tree. He tells Kalyani that he was happy for how she dealt with Sampada and that she should not be crying. Kalyani says that he will leave her. Malhar tells Kalyani that it was she who left him and hid the truth. He also tells her that he had confessed his love and that she did not even reply. He asks her if she thinks he will leave her for Sampada.

Kalyani replies that she is not concerned about Sampada and shows the moustache on her face. She adds who would want to stay with a moustached wife. Malhar bursts into laughter which makes her angry. Malhar jokes with her saying that this time she is absolutely right and that he really cannot live with a moustached wife. He then proceeds to remove her moustache while admiring her beauty.

