Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates Feb 10: Rachit Forces Swara To Marry Him

Tujhse Hai Raabta is an Indian TV series that airs on Zee TV and is based on the unspoken connections and bonds between people. It is a bitter-sweet tale of Anupriya and Kalyani's relationship, and how their lives take different twists and turns. It also largely focuses on Kalyani's relationship with Malhar. However, the bonds among Kalyani, Anupriya, Malhar, Moksh, Sarthak, Sampada, and Rachit form the crux of the story.

Tujhse Hai Raabta written update for Feb 10

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta begins with Kalyani placing books in front of Saraswati Maa and praying for Moksh's better health. Kalyani wants to give a good reply to Malhar's proposal and thinks of ideas. Malhar throws 21 rupees in her lap and she wonders what she can do with that money. Swara reaches the temple to look for Shyam, but Rachit drugs her unconscious and asks the Pandit to be ready for marriage.

Kalyani says that Saraswati Maa gave her the best idea to put before Malhar. Later, Malhar comes to Kalyani's room and thinks that Kalyani is finally thinking of ways to get close to him. Kalyani closes the door and sits beside Malhar on the bed and tries to kiss him but it was all Malhar's dream.

Kalyani comes to him and asks what happened, to which Malhar says that he just felt her presence. Kalyani says that he was dreaming and she was praying to Saraswati Maa and that the goddess wants her to gift Malhar something with that money.

Later, Rachit makes Swara sit with him in the mandap saying that this is how he will ruin Malhar's life. Rachit calls the press as well. Rachit thinks Sampada will come and be a hindrance to his plan. At Saraswati pooja, Madhav asks where Anupriya, Sarthak, and Atharva are. Kalyani says they went to buy books and Sartgak Kaka messaged her to start the pooja. Madhav starts the pooja. Atharva goes away and Kalyani informs this to Malhar. Later, Atharva removes the Gathbandan of Rachit and Swara and pushes Rachit away from Swara. Rachit falls unconscious.

