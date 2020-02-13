Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For Feb 12: Anupriya Shoots Rachit

Tujhse Hai Raabta is an Indian TV series that airs on Zee TV and is based on the unspoken connections and bonds between people. It is a bitter-sweet tale of Anupriya and Kalyani's relationship, and how their lives take different twists and turns. It also largely focuses on Kalyani's relationship with Malhar. The bonds among Kalyani, Anupriya, Malhar, Moksh, Sarthak, Sampada, and Rachit form the crux of the story.

Tujhse Hai Raabta written update for Feb 12

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta begins with an argument between Kalyani and Sampada. Sampada tells her of how Rachit will come and save her. Kalyani puts headphones on Sampada and ties her mouth. Pallavi comes and Kalyani asks her to watch over Sampada. Anupriya wants to know everything so Swara tells her how Rachit forced her to marry him so Atharv came and saved her and then had to marry her.

Later, Atharv goes to Rachit, takes his gun, keeps it in his pocket and puts garland on him. The goons come and Anupriya and Swara beat the goons and run away with Atharv. On the other hand, Kalyani has made arrangements for her and Malhar and she looks at their photos together.

Later, Kalyani imagines herself giving Malhar the answer to his proposal years later when they both are old. Then Kalyani thinks that she can't wait so many years to tell him and so she would tell Malhar today how much she loves him. Later, just when Swara and Atharv were about to run, Rachit and Anupriya arrive and ask them to leave and says she will handle him.

Rachit gets his car in front of them and starts yelling at them. He shows the acid bottle to them. Atharv gives the gun to Anupriya. Rachit tells her to shoot him else he will ruin Swara's face. Just when Rachit was about to throw acid is when Anupriya shoots him and the bottle falls and that is when Malhar comes there.

Pallavi tries to convince Sampada but fails. Sampada says she is waiting for the moment when Rachit will come here and take her. Rachit stares at Anupriya and then he falls off the cliff. Everyone stares at Anupriya in shock. Later, Malhar looks for Rachit, but couldn’t see him anywhere. He calls Pawar and asks him to come there with the team. Malhar looks at Anupriya holding the gun.

