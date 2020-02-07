'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update Feb 6: Atharva Regains Memory And Blackmails Sampada

Tujhse Hai Raabta is an Indian TV series that airs on Zee TV and is based on the unspoken connections and bonds between people. It is a bitter-sweet tale of Anupriya and Kalyani's relationship, and how their lives take different twists and turns. It also largely focuses on Kalyani's relationship with Malhar. However, the bonds among Kalyani, Anupriya, Malhar, Moksh, Sarthak, Sampada, and Rachit form the crux of the story.

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Malhar removing Kalyani’s moustache as he distracts her with praises while also delighting her. Kalyani looks completely lost in his eyes and feels relieved as he picks her moustache. Kalyani suddenly realises that she is yet to reply to Malhar’s love confession and proceeds to share a romantic moment with him.

Rachit escapes

Anupriya and Sarthak, who are still hiding in Rachit’s car, also share an intimate moment. Soon, Rachit stops the car near a secluded area. Sarthak and Anupriya come outside to discover that Rachit has already escaped. This leaves them disappointed as Rachit was their only source to reach Sampada. Rachit is hiding and is very determined not to leave Kalyani at any cost.

Atharva regains his memory

Atharva makes an entry in Deshmukh Wada and dances to Lungi Dance while rocking a suit and drinking coconut water. Aau Sahib and Pallavi, who are also present in the house, seem a bit confused. Kalyani and Malhar also join in soon after. Atharva calls Malhar ‘Hawaldar Saheb’ as he used to earlier and announces that he has regained his memory, leaving everyone in shock. Atharva also declares that he is done with his cat and mouse game and intends to live a peaceful life. He starts looking for Sampada. Anupriya tells Kalyani that Atharva has regained his memory at the right time and that he may also prove beneficial in reaching Sampada. After their conversation, Kalyani informs Atharva that Sampada has escaped, leaving him in a state of shock. Kalyani also asks him to help them in finding her.

Atharva blackmails Sampada

After a moment, Atharv sends a video message to Sampada and scolds her for ditching him as he lost his memory for a few days. He tells Sampada that he has done so much for her and that he will go to the cops and inform them of all their misdeeds. He also tells her that he had promised her that they shall go everywhere together and the same would be the case when he goes to jail. Shockingly, this was all a pretense as Kalyani and Malhar had instructed him to scare Sampada. Kalyani reveals Malhar’s plan to Anupriya and Sarthak while Malhar asks everyone to wait for Sampada’s action. Atharva’s video leaves Sampada in shock and she calls him to confirm if he has indeed regained his lost memory. Atharva tells her that he will meet her in jail.

Sampada decides to confront Atharva

In the next scene, Sampada goes to meet Rachit and explains the situation. She also gets furious with Rachit and holds him accountable for all of it. Rachit tells Sampada that she should not take any kind of impulsive decision at the moment; however, a relentless Sampada decides that she will meet Atharva and confront him before he takes any action.

Meanwhile, Malhar is at home trying to feed Moksh. Kalyani tells Malhar that she feeds Pillu while playing some music. Kalyani says that she will feed him while watching TV but the electricity goes off. This leaves Kalyani disappointed as she won’t be able to switch on the TV. She asks Malhar to lend his phone to play songs, but he doesn’t. Kalyani then decides to feed Pillu without any music. At the same time, Sampada comes out of the Deshmukh Wada with her face covered.

Moksh is still crying and refuses to eat anything. Malhar sings Tere Naam Ki Koi Sadak which makes Moksh calm. Malhar reminds Kalyani that she is yet to answer him, but before Kalyani could say anything, Atharva comes in and takes Malhar along with him. Kalyani says her answer is obviously "Yes".

Will Sampada get caught? Stay tuned with us to find out.

