Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For Feb 13: Anupriya Gets Interrogated

Tujhse Hai Raabta is a popular Indian TV series that airs on Zee TV and is based on the unspoken connections and bonds between people. It is a bitter-sweet tale of Anupriya and Kalyani's relationship, and how their lives take different twists and turns. It also largely focuses on Kalyani's relationship with Malhar. The bonds shared by Kalyani, Anupriya, Malhar, Moksh, Sarthak, Sampada, and Rachit form the crux of the story.

READ:Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates Feb 10: Rachit Forces Swara To Marry Him

Tujhse Hai Raabta written updates for Feb 13

READ:'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates Feb 11: Atharv Marries Swara

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta begins with Anupriya crying as now she feels responsible for shooting and killing Rachit. Aao Saheb consoles Anupriya and tells her she will save her and tells everyone not to say anything. Later, Sarthak comes to Kalyani and tells that Rachit is found. Sarthak tells that Anupriya shot Rachit and Aao Saheb took her from there. Sarthak later worries about how Malhar will react.

Later, Aao Saheb takes Anupriya to the bus stand and asks her to go to Satara and tells her that she will make all the arrangements there and will manage here. She asks her not to worry and just go. Anupriya refuses to go and just then Kalyani and Sarthak come there in the car. Sarthak apologises and says Anupriya will not go anywhere. He tells how he will fight the case and tells Anupriya not to tell anyone anything. Sarthak asks Anupriya to lie for him and their future and they both cry. Aao Saheb and Sarthak argue over Anupriya.

Kalyani believes that Malhar will fight for her Aai and just then Malhar comes in his jeep and says Rachit is not found till now. He says that his team is searching for the dead body. Kalyani says he might be alive and asks Malhar if he supports Anupriya. Malhar comes to Anupriya and asks her to come with him to the Police station. Kalyani and Sathak cross-question Malhar but he says that he is bound by the law and that he has witnessed everything. Aao Saheb says that Swara will not give any statement against Anupriya and Atharv’s statement will not be considered.

Everyone argues with Malhar and he says that he has no other option than to take her for inquiry. Anupriya is ready to surrender. Anupriya says that she can't escape and that Malhar is not wrong. Malhar says that they need to go to meet Commissioner before going to PS. He goes and sits in the jeep, waiting for Anupriya to sit.

Kalyani is in shock and starts crying. Malhar looks at Anupriya who looks at Kalyani and they both get emotional. Aao Saheb asks Kalyani to stop Anupriya and tells her that her husband is taking her mother behind bars, and asks her to stop Malhar. Finally, Anupriya sits in the jeep and Malhar looks at Kalyani and leaves from there. Kalyani gets very upset with him.

READ:Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For Feb 12: Anupriya Shoots Rachit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.