'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates For Feb 17: Love Blossoms Between Malhar And Kalyani

Tujhse Hai Raabta is a popular Indian TV series that airs on Zee TV. It is based on the unspoken connections and bonds between people. It is a bitter-sweet tale of Anupriya and Kalyani's relationship, and how their lives take different twists and turns. It also largely focuses on Kalyani's relationship with Malhar. The bonds shared by Kalyani, Anupriya, Malhar, Moksh, Sarthak, Sampada, and Rachit form the crux of the story.

Tujhse Hai Raabta written updates for Feb 17, 2020

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta begins with Kalyani being angry on her Aai being taken away by the cops. She throws things around and shows her frustration and tells everyone how her Aai is innocent. Just then, Malhar comes in his jeep and asks her to stop.

Kalyani and Malhar have an argument. He tries to tell her that he has a plan to save Aai but Kalyani does not believe him. He tells her of his plan and how he will get Aahir in the court and make him give a statement that Rachit was involved with the Naxals and that he was a terrorist. Malhar and Kalyani patch up and she hugs him as he says he will file a mercy petition for Aai and save her.

On the other hand, Swara makes food for Atharv but it is too spicy. Aao Saheb scolds her, but Atharv defends her. Malhar and Kalyani talk about Sampada. Later, Atharv talks to Malhar about Kalyani and asks him what gift he has planned for Kalyani on Valentine's day.

Later, Malhar tells Kalyani how Aahir has reached and will give a statement and she gets very happy. Aao Saheb and Anupriya have a conversation and later Kalyani gets a gift for Malhar. She wears a sweatshirt to hide the gift. She tells him that she is feeling cold and then Malhar tells her a joke and waits for her to say I love you.

Kalyani says that she hates him and Malhar goes away. Kalyani thinks the moment will be special when she says she loves him and prays that everything shall be fine.

Later, Sarthak and the judge have an argument and he tells the judge that his wife is not a murderer. Kalyani comes and starts throwing things in the judge's cabin and is about to hit the judge with a paperweight when the judge holds her hand and slaps her hard. Malhar comes there and asks the judge how could she slap his wife.

The Judge tells that Kalyani attacked her and she slapped her in self-defense and then Kalyani says that her Aai shot Rachit to save Swara from being attacked with acid. The judge tells her that she can’t save her Aai by saying all this, while Malhar says he can file a case against the judge. The judge tells that she will not allow her in the hearing. The judge asks Malhar to take Kalyani from there. Kalyani asks why he doesn't understand her and Malhar says that he understand her anger and says he is feeling the pain that she feels.

