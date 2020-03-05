'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates For March 04,2020: Malhar Gets Kalyani's Child Aborted

The episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Kalyani and Sarthak having a rough conversation. Sarthak drags her from the house and wants to take her to the hospital to get her to abort her baby. Kalyani wishes Swara would stop him but Sarthak does not listen to Swara.

On the other hand, Malhar and Sampada are with the doctor. Malhar is busy checking the files while Sampada and the doctor have a conversation. Sampada gets worried that Malhar will find the report, so she goes to distract him. Just then, Malhar tells her that he came there to know about Kalyani.

He tells her that her IVF was successful and that she is pregnant. Before the conversation could go ahead, Malhar hears Kalyani's voice and rushes outside.

On the other side, Sarthak tries to find the doctor that he had taken an appointment from for Kalyani. While Sarthak is busy with the receptionist, Kalyani bites him and runs away. Malhar and Pawar are busy trying to find Kalyani. Later, Sarthak and Malhar have an argument over Kalyani. Malhar tells him how he will take care of Kalyani.

Later, Pawar and Malhar search for Kalyani who hides behind Anupriya’s ward bed. She tells her that she has done IVF and is pregnant with Malhar’s baby but can’t tell Malhar. Anupriya looks at her.

Kalyani continues by saying that she will not be alive after the baby comes into this world. She also says that she can’t tell this to Malhar because then he will not let her keep this baby. Malhar arrives there and catches Kalyani just when she is about to faint. Anupriya does not recognize her daughter Kalyani while Malhar is worried about his wife.

Later, the doctor and Malhar have a conversation while Kalyani lies unconscious. The doctor explains Malhar how if Kalynai gives birth, then there are chances that she may not live.

Malhar goes in shock and asks the doctor to get the abortion procedure started. He signs the papers and looks at Kalyani while crying. He thinks that one day Kalyani will forgive him and he tells Rachit's baby that he is doing it all to save Kalyani.

