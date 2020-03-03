'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates March 02, 2020: Drift Starts Between Malhar & Kalyani

In the previous episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kalyani got kidnapped by Mastani Bai while Malhar finds a dead body and goes looking for Kalyani. Later, Mastani Bai reaches Malhar's house. The episode March 02 starts with Malhar interrogating Mastani Bai and asking her about his wife.

Mastani Bai tells him that she has brought him his wife and good news along with it. She asks him for money. Malhar gives her the money and she tells him that his wife is pregnant. Everyone is shocked and Malhar refuses to believe her and tells her that he will give her more money to say the truth. She tells him how she does not lie and that Kalyani is really pregnant.

READ:'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update | February 26, 2020: Atharv Frightens Kalyani

Pallavi agrees with Mastani Bai who wakes Kalyani by pressing her stomach. Kalyani tells her to be careful with the baby. Malhar does not believe and says that Kalyani is talking about Moksh and takes her inside. Sarthak reaches home while Malhar asks Mastani to leave and he tells her that he is going to take Kalyani to the hospital to get a health checkup done.

Kalyani wakes up and Mastani asks her to tell everyone about the pregnancy. Malhar and Mastani have an argument and she threatens to show the report. Kalyani gets worried about seeing the papers. Mastani is about to show the report; then Kalyani takes the report and reveals she is pregnant which shocks everyone.

READ:Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates February 28: Kalyani Is Worried About Her Baby

Malhar asks Kalyani as to why is she lying when she knows that there is nothing going on between them. Kalyani tells him how she is not lying and that the baby is not his but Rachit's. Mastani leaves and Kalyani thinks that she knows how it will hurt Malhar but she is hiding their baby's reality for Moksh.

Later, Pallavi starts yelling at Kalyani but Malhar stops her. Kalyani goes inside thinking of hiding the report from Malhar forever. She cries thinking why Ganapati is making her hide things from Malhar. Kalyani places the reports in the cupboard but they fall down.

Malhar enters the room and Kalyani splashes water on her face from the jug. Malhar stops her and asks her why is she lying. Kalyani tells him that she is not lying and is carrying Rachit's baby. Malhar is appalled and Kalyani tries to console him.

READ:'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | February 27, 2020: Kalyani Finds Rachit's Dead Body

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.