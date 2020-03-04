'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update March 03, 2020: Madhav Forces Kalyani To Abort Her Baby

The episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Kalyani and Malhar having an emotional conversation. She tells him how she can’t think of hurting him even in her dreams. She also goes on to say how she can’t forget the fact that she is pregnant and is carrying Rachit’s baby.

Kalyani tells Malhar to punish her but he refuses to do so. Malhar tells her that it is not her fault and they hug and cry. He reminds Kalyani of their promises to each other and tells her how he can't imagine her in pain. He tells her that they will face everything together.

Kalyani, on the other hand, thinks how she wishes she could tell him the truth, but after seeing that report, she can’t tell him that this baby is his.

Later, Aao Saheb comes there and takes Kalyani with her. Aao Saheb has a rough conversation with Kalyani and slaps her and is about to slap her again when Malhar stops her. Malhar holds Aao Saheb’s hand and warns her not to raise her hand on his wife. The neighbours come and gossip and tell Malhar how Kalyani is not right and how she first divorced him, married Rachit and then staying with him now without marriage. Malhar argues back and fights for Kalyani while she cries and walks away.

Later he starts shooting Rachit's car and gets violent when Sarthak comes and consoles him. Kalyani talks to Moksh and wonders how Malhar can be so nice. She talks of how guilty she feels and can't think of Malhar's condition. She falls asleep and later she wakes up and hears Sarthak shouting at the orphanage lady.

After the orphanage lady leaves, Madhav asks Kalyani to abort the baby. Kalyani is shocked but Madhav tells her that he won’t let this baby come in the world while Atharv thinks how Kalyani will never say the truth because of the report.

Malhar comes to the hospital and inquires why his wife came there. He recalls Pawar informing him that Kalyani came to the hospital 4 days ago. The doctor thinks about how did Malhar know that Sampada came to meet him. The doctor says she doesn’t know anyone of this name.

Meanwhile, Kalyani refuses to abort the baby and Madhav accuses her of having relations with Rachit. Malhar asks the doctor to tell the truth. The doctor says that he didn’t see any patient with this name. Malhar asks Pawar to take the doctor out. He searches in the files.

Kalyani then tells Madhav that she will not abort an innocent baby while Madhav forces her. Malhar checks the report while Sarthak and Madhav force Kalyani to go to the hospital and abort the baby. Swara tries to stop them, but in vain. Atharv asks him not to take his Aai away and feels pity for Kalyani, thinking she has become lonely and will find a way to save the baby for Moksh.

