'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | February 27, 2020: Kalyani Finds Rachit's Dead Body

The episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Malhar checking the red water and saying it is not blood. Pallavi says she has no idea who could have done that. Atharv, who is hiding behind, thinks it is good that Kalyani is frightened as now she will lie to Malhar that she is pregnant with Rachit’s baby. Things get increasingly tense after Kalyani goes near the well and feels dizzy. She goes ahead and steps on the rope and a bucket of blood falls all over, as Kalyani freezes in shock.

Kalyani sees the water in the well and it is red. She thinks that Rachit has thrown a dead body in the well. She recalls his threat and goes at the back and finds a cupboard there. She wonders how the cupboard came there and opens it and a dead body falls. Kalyani screams and looks at Rachit’s burnt dead body. Malhar, then, comes near the well and sees the water and checks the well but cannot find anything. Just then, Kalyani yells for him so he runs to her and he sees the body and thinks it is Rachit. Atharv comes there and screams that it is Rachit’s dead body. Everyone looks at him in suspicion.

Swara, along with Madhav, Aao Saheb, and Pallavi, arrive at the place. Atharv starts talking profusely and distracts everyone. Just then Malhar looks at him and Atharv wonders how the dead body came there. Later, Pallavi goes to find Kalyani. Meanwhile, Malhar calls Pawar and the forensic expert there. They inspect the body and click pictures. The police take the body for autopsy.

Malhar sets out to find the truth and begins to speculate theories. Later, a stranger arrives at the hospital and changes Anupriya’s medicine and gives money to the nurse. On the other side, Atharv talks to his men about the cupboard. Atharv's guys tell him with fear about what they did and then Atharv attacks them with blades and asks the other man to put salt on his wounds. Later, he comes home and pretends like an innocent man.

Atharv calls for Kalyani and the postman comes there and asks Atharv if there is an elder person at the place. Atharv snatches the report from his hand and checks the report, saying if Malhar sees this report, he will feel that Kalyani is having a bit of bad luck. Just then, Swara arrives and asks him as to where did he go, to which Atharv replies by saying that he was searching for Aai. On the other hand, Kalyani gets kidnapped and is trapped in Mastani Bai's brothel. Kalyani is unconscious and talks in her sleep when Mastani Bai arrives and looks at her.

