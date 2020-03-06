'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates For March 05: Kalyani Goes Wild & Threatens Everyone

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta episode starts with Kalyani's husband Malhar looking at her while she lies on the bed. Kalyani is later taken to the operation theatre for the abortion procedure. The nurse, on seeing Kalyani, instantly recognizes her and remembers that she was the girl who had given her money for hiding the truth about her IVF results. She thinks of going to Malti and telling her about the same.



On the other hand, Anupriya looks at Kalyani and thinks she needs help. She contemplates telling Kalyani’s husband that she desperately wants to keep the baby so that she can save her first-child, whose name is Moksh. Kalyani is then taken inside the Operation Theatre, while Malhar stands outside. Anupriya walks towards him and Malhar apologizes to her. Sarthak comes there and takes Anupriya to her room. Later, Sarthak and Malhar have a conversation and Anupriya again comes there and tries to tell Malhar but Sarthak takes her away.

The doctor asks the nurse about the injection. She tells the doctor that Kalyani is unconscious but can gain consciousness at any time. Later, Malhar asks the doctor if Kalyani will be fine. The doctor consoles him and just then Swara, Aao Saheb, and others come there. Malhar tells them that Kalyani has a risk to her life because of her pregnancy.

Aao Saheb blames Malhar and Swara tries to pacify Malhar. Atharv thinks to stop the abortion so that Malhar and Kalyani get separated because of the baby. The nurse meets Malti and tells her about Kalyani. Malti panics and the Nurse asks her to tell everything to Sampada. Malti wishes for Kalyani to die on the OT bed. The doctor gives an injection to Kalyani to make her conscious during the operation and Atharv cuts the electricity wire.

Malhar asks the Nurse to check the electricity. Malhar and Atharv then have a conversation and hug each other. Malti comes to the hospital room and sees someone standing there, she thinks it is Sampada so she tells her everything. Kalyani gains consciousness and asks them to leave her alone. The doctor wonders why the injection didn’t affect her. Kalyani goes wild and tells them that nobody will harm her child and takes the knife in her hand and threatens them. Anupriya is also available there in the nurse's uniform and recalls giving the injection to the Nurse in order to save Kalyani without recognizing her. Kalyani hurts the doctor and the nurse and says nobody shall come behind her.

She comes out of the Operation Theatre, threatening everyone with the knife. Doctor asks Malhar to stop his wife. Kalyani expresses her anger after Malhar spoke about aborting the baby. Malhar then tells her that there is a risk to her life. Kalyani does not agree to abort the baby and Malhar talks to her. Malhar gets emotional while Sarthak taunts Kalyani. Kalyani refuses to abort the baby and tells him that the baby is more significant than him and Malhar goes in shock.

