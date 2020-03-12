'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | March 11, 2020: Will Malhar Know Kalyani's Truth ?

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Malhar and Kalyani having a conversation. Kalyani had been hiding and sleeping in Malhar's room and when Malhar found out about it, he asked Kalyani as to what was she doing in his room. Just then, Madhav calls for Malhar and Malhar quickly lifts Kalyani and hides her in his cupboard. Madhav comes inside smiling, with hands full of color. He tries to put color on Malhar but Malhar refuses.

Madhav speaks ill of Kalyani and leaves. Kalyani then comes out and rushes to Malhar. She asks him to punish her for her mistakes and applies color to Moksh. Malhar tries to stop her and the color gets applied on Malhar and Kalyani too. The two are then caught in an emotional moment.

Malhar tries to convince Kalyani on dropping the baby and giving him and Moksh a chance. Kalyani is adamant about keeping the baby even if there is a risk to her life. She thinks of breaking the silence and telling him the truth. Everyone around plays Holi and neighbours come to Pallavi and tell her to keep Kalyani away from the Holi celebrations.

Kalyani goes to the cows and applies color to them as the people around do not wish to play Holi with her. Kalyani later goes to her mother to play Holi with her but Anupriya does not talk to Kalyani. Just then, Kalyani gets a call from Malti.

Malti tells Kalyani that Sampada knows that she is pregnant and that she had no choice but to tell her the truth. Kalyani thinks of telling Malhar everything before Sampada tells him. She prays to God and thinks of writing a letter to Malhar and keeps it in a file. Rao comes to take the file and Kalyani hopes Malhar would read the letter.

Later, Atharv is seen at the brothel getting into the clothes of Mastani Bai. Malhar reaches there and Rao gives him the file. Due to a lot of chaos, Malhar keeps the letter in his pocket and Mastani Bai inside sings a song.

