'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | March 18: Will Malhar Save Kalyani Or Their Baby?

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Malhar and Kalyani in the hospital. Malhar gets up from his bed with pain and comes to Kalyani. They have a sweet moment as Kalyani kisses him and he reassures her on their baby's safety. The doctor comes in for the sonography. Kalyani gets worried during the sonography thinking how her baby must not have survived.

Malhar tries to console her. The two of them laugh and crack jokes. Just then, Malhar gets a call and he receives it. Malhar inquires on Moksh and asks Sarthak why he was brought to the hospital.

Malhar reaches out to Moksh and Sarthak tells him how Moksh turned blue. The doctor tells Malhar how the transplant needs to be done soon. Kalyani consoles Moksh and Malhar tell the doctor how he had applied for the donor as he was not sure of Sampada. Sarthak informs Malhar about Atharv's critical state and Malhar worries how Atharv needs to be alive for Kalyani's sake.

Sampada comes there and she and Malhar have an ugly argument. He tells her how he is proud of Kalyani instead of her. Just then, Aao Saheb comes and asks Malhar to arrest Sampada for all her crimes. Kalyani stays with Moksh and Anupriya comes there and asks her for forgiveness for all the wrong things she thought about her. Kalyani wonders why her mother is speaking to her in a strange manner and tells her how she is feeling pain. Anupriya goes to get the doctor and Kalyani faints thinking how Malhar must not know of her pain.

Later, the doctor checks Kalyani and tells Malhar that he has to let her abort Kalyani's baby in order to save Kalyani. Malhar goes in shock and asks the others to convince the doctor to find another way. Kalyani is later taken to the OT and she murmurs while unconscious. The doctor asks Malhar to make the decision.

Aao Saheb asks Malhar to sign on the papers and consoles him. The nurses and the doctor check on Kalyani as her pulse drops and her BP increases rapidly. The doctor demands for Malhar's signature. Malhar thinks of how Kalyani would want him to let her go. He cries and goes in shock and is about to sign the abortion papers reluctantly.

