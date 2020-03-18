Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates | March 17, 2020: Kalyani Saves Herself And Malhar

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Malhar finding the village girls held captive in a room. Malhar rescues the girls and tells the villagers that they were kidnapped and had not gone missing. The girls confess how Mastani Bai had tied and kept them hidden in the room. Kalyani tries to ask the ladies to stop but they only hurry faster to get her married to Mastani Bai. Atharv who is in the clothes of Mastani Bai applies haldi to Kalyani.

Atharv tries to trick Kalyani and tell her how he will save her but instead plans to kill her, her baby and Mastani Bai. He tells her that he will take her to her husband and takes her near a car. Atharv frees Kalyani hands, who pulls his wig and tells him how she knows everything and even that he was the one who used to call her. Atharv laughs and tells her everything about himself. He later takes out a knife and threatens Kalyani.

Kalyani pleads for her life and her baby. Atharv is about to hurt Kalyani when Malhar comes there. Malhar and Atharv get in a fight and Atharv stabs Malhar while Kalyani goes in a shock. Kalyani holds Malhar in her arms as he takes the knife out of his stomach. Kalyani tells Malhar about their baby, Atharv being Rachit and how she had to lie to him. They then have a moment and confess their love for each other. Just then Atharv holds the knife and Kalyani shoots him with a gun before he can hurt her or Malhar.

Later, Malhar yells at her and they both check and find Atharv alive. Rao and the police arrive there and Malhar asks them to take Atharv to the hospital. Kalyani faints and Malhar picks her and takes her to the hospital. Once at the hospital, Malhar and Kalyani talk of their baby. He reassures her that everything is fine and he tells her that she shot Atharv to save herself. Malhar and Kalyani have another moment and the episode ends there.

