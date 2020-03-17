'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | March 16, 2020: Kalyani To Marry Mastani Bai?

Tujhse Hai Raabta's March 16, 2020, episode focuses on Kalyani who is kidnapped and tied up in a corner. Kalyani gets dragged by the women. They think of performing a ritual and getting her married to a Kinnar. The women think that Kalyani is cursed with being unmarried and having a child. They think she needs to be made 'pure' so they can get rid of their sins and their daughters can come back home. Kalyani tries to yell but her mouth is covered and the women perform the ritual on her.

Atharv is seen on a call telling someone of how the villager's anger must not reduce as he wants Kalyani to face harsh circumstances. He continues saying how the villagers must think that their only hope is Kalyani's marriage.

Later, Aao Saheb and Atharv are seen together and Aao Saheb tells Atharv how she only wanted to destroy Malhar and not Kalyani and slaps Atharv on his misbehavior with Kalyani.

Atharv tells her how he hates both Malhar and Kalyani. Aao Saheb blackmails Atharv, who does not back down either. Aao Saheb tells him that Malhar knows where the real Mastani bai is hiding. The women try and get Kalyani married to a Kinnar but Kalyani starts kicking the women and escapes. Kalyani finds an auto and tries to get the driver's phone. The driver takes her the wrong way while Malhar beats up some goons and finds Aao Saheb.

Malhar gets to know that Atharv is Mastani Bai while Kalyani tries to beat the driver who stops the auto. The women catch Kalyani while Malhar gets to know about Kalyani's marriage to Kinnar. Kalyani tries to convince the women with the truth but they don't believe her and take her away. Atharv gets happy seeing Kalyani struggle.

Malhar tells the goons that if they don't tell him where Kalyani is then they will have to face his wrath and spend the life in jail. Aao Saheb comes there and tells him that he knows that Mastani Bai is hiding something. The women get Kalyani ready for marriage while Kalyani pleads Mastani Bai to save her.

Malhar reaches there and find the girls that were lost. The villagers look shocked as Malhar saves them and they realise the girls were kidnapped and kept and had not gone missing. Mastani Bai laughs and dances while Kalyani tries to scream for help.

