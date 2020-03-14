'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Update | March 13, 2020: Kalyani Gets Kidnapped

Tujhse Hai Raabta's March 13, 2020, episode begins with Malhar asking Rao and the other to hunt for Mastani Bai. Kalyani once again asks Swara if Mastani Bai is in the room with Moksh. Swara tells her that she is sure and that Mastani Bai is no longer in the room with Moksh. Kalyani learns that Malhar is looking for Mastani Bai in the colony and decides to go meet him herself.

Tujhse Hai Raabta written update March 13, 2020

Also Read | 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | March 11, 2020: Will Malhar know Kalyani's truth ?

Meanwhile, Atharva starts singing for Aaosaheb and reveals that he became Mastani Bai to fulfil his desires. He also reveals that it was difficult to always act like a child and that he got his memories back the moment he left the mental asylum. Aaosaheb gets worried and plans to escape and tell Malhar everything.

Also Read | Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates For March 06, 2020 | Kalyani tries to save her child

However, Atharva instantly predicts Aaosaheb's intent and tells him that if he reveals the truth to Malhar, then even his secret will be revealed. Atharva then reveals to Aaosaheb that he knows about the plan to kill Malhar's precious Kalyani. Aaosaheb is surprised when he realises how much Atharva knows about his plans. However, Aaosaheb corrects Atharva and tells him that he does not want to kill Kalyani.

Aaosaheb then mentions that he only wants to get rid of Kalyani's baby. Aaosaheb adds that he is glad to know the truth and says that this is the perfect opportunity to take revenge against Malhar. Aaosaheb also reveals that Malhar wants to abort the baby, so if he kills the baby, he can easily put the blame on Malhar. He wants to do this to break apart Malhar and Kalyani. Moreover, Aaosaheb does not want Kalyani to become a mother so soon.

Also Read | Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates March 10, 2020: Malhar and Kalyani maintain distance

However, Atharva disagrees with Aaosaheb and tells him that he wants the baby to live. Atharva thinks that the baby will help separate Malhar and Kalyani. But Aaosaheb tells Atharva that Kalyani will eventually reveal the truth to Malhar and will forgive her. Meanwhile, Kalyani searches for Malhar, as she wants to tell him the truth about the baby.

Kalyani suddenly bumps into Sampada. An annoyed Sampada starts questioning Kalyani. She then realises that Kalyani has her watch and takes it away from her. Kalyani thinks that Sampada was the one who kept calling her, so she follows her secretly. Meanwhile, Aaosaheb tells Atharva that they both want to ruin Malhar's life. So, they decide to team up and abort Kalyani's baby.

However, Aaosaheb tells Atharva to be careful, as Kalyani is currently looking for Ranchit's murderer. Atharva asks Aaosaheb to not worry and he then goes to the Holi party. At the Holi party, Mastani Bai distracts Malhar. At the same time, Mastani Bai's henchwomen capture and kidnap Kalyani.

Also Read | 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' written update | March 12, 2020: Atharv blesses Kalyani's baby

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.