'Tujhse Hai Raabta' March 19 Written Update: Malhar Signs Kalyani's Abortion Papers

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Malhar, Sarthak and the rest of the family waiting outside the operation theatre. Kalyani is inside the OT while Malhar gets pressurised to sign Kalyani's abortion papers in order to save her life. Malhar is seen crying while signing the papers. He wonders what Kalyani might do once she gets to know that her baby is gone. He goes to Kalyani who is lying unconscious and asks her to forgive him for her abortion. Later, Malhar and Sarthak have a conversation and Sarthak tries to pacify him. Later, the doctor comes and tells Malhar how they found a donor for Moksh.

The doctor tells Malhar all about the donor, Trilok Marathe. The doctor tells him how he knows Trilok Marathe very well as their medicines come from his pharmacy. The doctor asks Malhar to meet Trilok and Malhar agrees to it. Malhar later reaches the wrestling ground where Trilok Marathe is about to fight an opponent. Malhar watches the fight and hears how Trilok can't be defeated. Later, Trilok meets Malhar and tells him how he will have to fight him and win in order to get him to save Moksh.

Malhar and Trilok get ready for the fight. Malhar wins at the beginning and tries to convince Trilok for being Moksh's donor and tells him how he is ready to do anything for his son, Moksh. Trilok instigates him and tells him to send Kalyani to his house. Malhar gets wild with rage and beats Trilok badly. People get between Malhar and Trilok to stop the fight. Malhar leaves him and warns him to stay away from his wife Kalyani. The episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta for March 19, 2020, ends with Trilok smiling and reminding Malhar of how his son Moksh is at a bigger risk than Kalyani.

