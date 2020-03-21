'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | March 20: Kalyani Upset With Malhar

The latest episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta starts with Malhar and Trilok's conversation at the wrestling ground. Malhar gives Trilok a warning and asks him to stay out of Kalyani's life. Trilok tells Malhar how keeping him away is risky for Moksh's life. Malhar tells him that he can take care of his son and does not need him.

Trilok threatens him while talking about Kalyani and how she will treat him knowing about her abortion. He tells Malhar that he has done his research. Malhar then walks out on him.

Later at the hospital, Malhar meets Anupriya and Sarthak. They question him about the donor and Malhar tells them how he could not get in touch with the donor. Malhar sits beside Kalyani and starts crying. He asks them not to tell her of her abortion and that he will tell her everything himself.

Just then, Kalyani gains partial consciousness and asks for Malhar. She tells him to take care of the baby. He cries and asks everyone to leave and that he will be with her. Anupriya and Sarthak give him updates on their home while Malhar makes a call. Malhar later wonders how to tell Kalyani the truth.

Later, Kalyani recalls Atharv telling her how she and her baby will die and she wakes up. She asks the nurse if her baby is okay, to which the nurse nods. Kalyani gets a bouquet and a note and thinks of Malhar. She reads the note happily and begins crying when she knows that her baby has been aborted. She asks everyone around about Malhar and why he broke her promise. She also inquires about who Trilok is.

Kalyani goes out and Malhar finds her. She pushes him away in anger and asks him as to why did he not keep his word. Malhar tries to explain but all goes in vain as Kalyani gets furious. Kalyani and Malhar have an argument and Kalyani tells him how she does not trust him anymore and that they must part ways. She tells him how she will take care of her son alone and get the donor. Malhar then tries to make her understand but she locks him in a room and leaves.

Later, Sarthak rescues Malhar and they wonder who told Kalyani the truth. Sarthak tells him of Trilok's letter asking her to meet him. Kalyani then goes to Trilok's house and everyone there gets scared of her.

