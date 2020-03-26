Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates | March 24, 2020: Kalyani Agrees To Trilok's Demands

In the previous episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kalyani was seen at Trilok's house. Kalyani gets to know about Trilok's wife, who looks like her, and about his daughter. Kalyani is seen talking to Trilok while Malhar is seen on Trilok's phone. Malhar threatens Trilok and asks him to open his house doors and let him inside. Kalyani tells Trilok how she is sorry to hear about his wife's death and his daughter and waits for Trilok to tell her about Moksh.

READ:Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates | March 23, 2020: Kalyani And Trilok Meet At His House

Malhar gets frustrated and tells the guards that he will break the doors and gets in his jeep to do that. Trilok watches Malhar on his phone. Trilok asks Kalyani to leave his house and confused Kalyani walks out. Malhar comes inside the house. On the other hand, Moksh cries and Anupriya and Swara try to calm him down. They worry thinking of how the operation has to do done soon as the medicine is losing its effect.

Later, Anupriya thinks that Sarthak was giving her medicines for memory loss. Kalyani and Malhar meet outside Trilok's house. Malhar tells her how he thinks Trilok is not a good man and that they must get another donor. Trilok comes out and Malhar wishes to fight him but stops due to Kalyani.

Trilok tells Malhar and Kalyani everything about himself, his wife Divya and his daughter. He tells them that he is willing to be Moksh's donor if Kalyani becomes his daughter Suhana's nanny. He tells her how he thinks Suhana might talk again thinking of Kalyani as Divya. Malhar does not believe Trilok. Kalyani decides to become Suhana's nanny for Moksh. Malhar tries to stop Kalyani but all in vain.

READ:Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates | March 17, 2020: Kalyani Saves Herself And Malhar

Later, Swara and Pallavi talk about Kalyani. Pallavi wants Kalyani to get punished for killing her brother and instigates Swara. On the other hand, Malhar tries to convince Kalyani and when she does not listen he orders her as an ACP for coming with him as she is guilty of shooting a man.

Swara thinks of Atharv and their marriage. She breaks down and throws things everywhere in her fury. She finds a phone and checks her pictures with Atharv and gets to know her own husband was blackmailing her. She cries and wonders why he was so evil and why she believed him.

On the other hand, Malhar and Kalyani get in the jeep. Malhar tells her not to trust Trilok. Kalyani then gets furious when Malhar talks about personal matters. Malhar stops the jeep and the two look at each other. On the other side, Anupriya wonders why Sarthak wants her to lose her memory. She can't think of anyone she can go to.

READ:Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates March 10, 2020: Malhar And Kalyani Maintain Distance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.