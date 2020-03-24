Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates | March 23, 2020: Kalyani And Trilok Meet At His House

I n the previous episode of Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kalyani and Malhar were seen at the hospital with Kalyani knowing the truth about her abortion. Kalyani decided to leave Malhar and told him how things were over between them. Kalyani decided to go meet Trilok Marathe, Moksh's donor. She is seen around Trilok's house. She enters and the gardener stops his work and stares at her in astonishment.

READ: 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' March 19 Written Update: Malhar Signs Kalyani's Abortion Papers

Later, a dog comes and barks at Kalyani and tries to scare her. She finds everything at Trilok's house very strange and goes inside. A girl comes running to Kalyani and Kalyani sees a huge portrait of herself with a garland on the wall. A maid comes there and calls Kalyani as Divya and Kalyani fails to understand what is happening around her.

On the other hand, Anupriya is seen talking to Sarthak. She inquires all about Trilok and how he knows about Kalyani and her abortion. Anupriya tells Sarthak how she feels a strange connection to Malhar's wife Kalyani and Sarthak looks at her shocked. He finds it hard to believe how Anurpiya does not remember her own daughter.

READ: 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | March 20: Kalyani Upset With Malhar

Later, Sarthak asks Anupriya to go in and he gets a package that he hides. Kalyani at Trilok's house talks to the little girl. Just then, Trilok arrives. Swara and Anupriya have a conversation. They express their concerns about Moksh and whether he would get a donor or not. Anupriya rests and pretends to sleep while Sarthak keeps a package in the cupboard and leaves.

Later, Anupriya checks the package and finds medicines and an envelope. She then asks the doctor about the medicines. At Trilok's house, Kalyani and Trilok meet and he introduces himself. Kalyani folds her hands and greets him. He compliments her and tells her how he was shocked to see her at the hospital and knew about her.

He tells her about his daughter Suhana and that she has a disability. He also talks about his wife's portrait on the wall. Malhar wants to meet Kalyani and comes to Trilok's house but the guards stop him. Trilok tells Kalyani how when his wife Divya dies, his daughter stopped talking and now he yearns to hear her talk. He tells her that he wants someone for his daughter and then looks at Malhar.

READ: 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' Written Updates | March 18: Will Malhar Save Kalyani Or Their Baby?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.