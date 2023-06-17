TV Actor Karan Vohra And Wife Bella Embrace Parenthood With Twin Boys

Karan Vohra, popularly known for his role in the TV show Imlie, and his wife Bella Vohra are overjoyed as they embrace the journey of parenthood. On June 16, 2023, Bella gave birth to their twin boys, bringing immense happiness to the couple. Karan took to his social media handle to share the delightful news with his fans through a heartwarming baby arrival announcement.

3 things you need to know

Bella and Karan got married in January 2012.

Bella Vohra is employed by an airline.

Karan and his wife are currently in Delhi; after two months, Karan plans to move his child and wife Bella to Mumbai.

Karan welcomed Twin Boys

Karan took to his Instagram stories to share a delightful baby announcement that captured everyone's attention. The announcement featured a lovely blue-themed template, displaying a white shirt with blue collars bearing the heartwarming message, 'It's Twin Boys.'

Adding to the charm, the picture was adorned with adorable baby items such as a rattle, a pacifier, and a cute cartoon bunny image. Atop the image, Karan penned the heartfelt words, 'Om Namah Shivay 10.06.2023 Its Twin Boys!' The announcement surely left fans and well-wishers overjoyed with the news of the arrival of two precious baby boys.

(Karan Vohra announced on social media of being blessed with twin boys | Image: Karan Vohra/Instagram)

In another IG story, Karan shared a touching photograph of his hands tightly gripping his wife Bella’s hand. The glimpse portrayed Karan as a supportive husband, standing by her side like a pillar of strength just before her delivery. Accompanying the photo, Karan expressed his emotions with the words, ‘THE DAY OM NAMAH SHIVAYA,’ signifying the arrival of their twins on the auspicious date.

(Karan Vohra shared the picture from the day they were about to be blessed with boys | Image: Karan Vohra/Instagram)

Karan Vohra organised a lavish baby shower

Prior to the birth of their babies, Vohra had organised a lavish baby shower in Delhi for Bella and had invited her friends too. The pictures from the event quickly went viral on social media platforms. Bella looked stunning in a peach-coloured gown adorned with frills, while Karan shared an affectionate kiss with her, capturing the beautiful moment on video.