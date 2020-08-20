'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' Cast And Other TV Actors To Ring In Ganesh Chaturthi In THIS Way

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha with immense pomp and fervour is fast approaching. While this year, the festival may see an intimate celebration due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the festive spirit of the TV celebs has certainly not dampened.

In a press release, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai star cast namely Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gaur along with the other TV stars got candid about their celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The actors are all geared up to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner and to make their family as well as friends a part of the festivities through virtual darshans and aartis.

Also Read: Mumbai Artisan Makes 'Sanitiser Idols' Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi Amid COVID-19

Celebs reveal about their Ganesh Chaturthi plans

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's Subhangi Atre is all set to ring in the festivities with an eco-friendly Lord Ganesha. She revealed that she will be making an eco-friendly Lord Ganesha along with her husband and daughter. Here is what she said.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Last-minute Decoration Ideas Amid COVID-19 Crisis

I, my husband and daughter together make eco-friendly Ganpati at home with clay, rice, flowers, and we immerse it in the pond beside our farmhouse. And I encourage everyone to use materials which do not pollute the environment. This year too we will be making eco-friendly Bappa, the only change will be that we will not have too many guests on our list and limit the celebration to only family members virtually.

Sneha Wagh to go virtual this Ganesh Chaturthi

Sneha, who essays the role of Anjani Mata in the show, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram also revealed about her Ganesh Chaturthi plans. She hinted that she will be connecting virtually with her family and friends for Bappa's darshan. Here is what she said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Artist Creates Ganesha Idol With In-built Hand Sanitiser

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great fervour at home, given we are a large family and brings everyone together. Keeping in mind the rituals, the senior-most family member brings Bappa home. Although we will not be able to visit each in these celebrations, we will be connecting virtually for Bappa’s darshan with the same enthusiasm and joyfulness. We have artists in our family; we make our own Bappa idol with clay at home

Rohitashv Gaur, who essays Manmohan Tiwari on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, revealed about his festive plans. He said that he and his family will be engaging in virtual aartis and darshans. Here's what the actor said.

Every year we await the arrival of Ganpati festival and start planning the celebrations, décor and special dishes a month in advance. We always get eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa at home for five days. This year, we are not getting Bappa home and hosting guests; however, we will be resorting to virtual darshans and aartis to seek Bappa’s blessings. This Ganpati, I wish everyone good and prosperity.

Karam Rajpal, who plays Guddu in the show Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, spoke about his plans for the festival. He hinted at making modaks himself this year. Here is what he revealed.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the most awaited festival of the year for me. Visiting Ganesh pandals with friends and family is a ritual that I follow every year. This year, I plan to celebrate with a twist by attending virtual aartis and celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi from the homes of my relatives and friends. Gorging on to hot steamed modaks has always been one of my favourites during the festival, but this year I plan to try my hands at making them myself. I wish for the almighty takes away all the sorrows that the world is going through and leave us with a smile on our face waiting for his arrival the next year.

Image Credits: PR Agency

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.