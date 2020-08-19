Mumbai Artisan Makes 'Sanitiser Idols' Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi Amid COVID-19

As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, an artisan from Mumbai's Ghatkopar area has made 'sanitiser Ganesha idols' keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The unique Ganesha idols are installed with sensor machines that dispense sanitiser every time people place their hands under it.

While speaking to ANI, Nitin Ramdas Chaudhary, an artisan at Pranjal Arts Center, said that he designs idols with innovative and interesting themes every year, and this year in view of COVID-19, he made idols that dispense sanitiser.

"Since we believe that Lord Ganesha solves all our problems, I have used sanitiser in the weapon of the idol. It symbolises that Lord Ganesha will distance this virus from us. When devotees come to take darshans, the sanitiser is dispensed through the weapon automatically. Despite several efforts by the administration and government, the COVID-19 pandemic is not reducing," he said.

'There is lesser demand this year'

Due to the prevailing COVID situation, the demand for Ganesha idols is less this year in comparison to previous years however people have shown their interest in these unique idols, Chaudhary said. Adding further he said that this year he has made 2-3 sanitiser dispensing idols so far, and he plans to make more idols if the booking for the idol continues.

"There is lesser demand this year, but since people are seeing such as idol for the first time, the demand is increasing. I have fitted in 2-3 idols, but booking continues. We get orders from different places such as Goa, Kolkata, etc. Customers can book the idols online and it will be transported to them, they don't have to come here," he said.

He also said he faced problems in collecting the raw materials used in making the idols as he gets it from different parts of the country. "But I was determined to make the sanitiser Ganesha idols. I have also installed lights in the idol which can be operated through a remote," he added.

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on Saturday, August 22 in different states. The celebrations end with the final immersion of Lord Ganesha idol in water, called the visarjan. The festival is celebrated with great grandeur in Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and other states.

(With inputs from ANI)