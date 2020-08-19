Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Last-minute Decoration Ideas Amid COVID-19 Crisis

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, the whole country is filled with extreme zest to celebrate the festival. Many are already thinking of innovative ways to decorate their house to welcome the idol of the deity. Hence, here are some fun and innovative last-minute decoration ideas for you, this Ganesh Utsav 2020.

Flowers

Using flowers is one of the simplest ways to choose when it comes to last-minute decoration. There are tons of varieties of flowers that range in varied shades, colours and gives one plethora of decorating options. One can just pick up as many garlands possible and use them as streamers. Along with it, one can also make rangoli.

It is an eco-friendly way as once used, they can also be used as compost. One can also use plants like Bamboo, Areca Palm, Spider Plant and others to decorate the mandap. Massive banana leaves cut it perfect shape can serve as a perfect backdrop for the Ganpati idol.

Fairy lights

If running out of time, fairy lights can surely do wonders to one’s festive decor without costing much. To do so, one must only curate a visually interesting design and the place the lights accordingly. The Ganesha’s idol can be enlivened with a stack of colourful quirky pinwheels.

Hanging a few lamps will also illuminate your house. However, if you are advocating eco-friendly decoration then going natural with lights is the best option. Arrange earthen diyas safely in the Pooja room & at the entrance of your house. But one must make sure that the placement of these diyas are well-thought as it can become dangerous for kids.

Using craft papers & Balloons

Balloons fill up a lot of room easily. Gather all the balloons and keep them tied, hanging or floating as per your choice. Add craftwork like quilling using different colour papers to make eccentric floral designs.

Colour co-ordinate rugs and cushion

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, there are chances that a few decorative items won’t be available this year. Hence following a simple colour scheme can also make one’s house look simple yet elegant. Pair all the rugs and cushion to highlight patterns which will make your house look unified. Along with it, using aesthetic and abstract artwork, paintings, vases will add up to the overall artistic element of your house.

