TV Series: 3 Best Shows Of 2019 You Must Add To Your Watchlist

TV shows today are rapidly increasing by the day. With movies, TV shows, Netflix and Amazon shows, the competition only gets tougher. But sometimes it gets hard to find good content amongst the vast options out there. This year many shows have brought some great content out there. Many shows have won received widespread critical acclaim, while many have been trashed by critics. Listed below are some of the best shows of 2019 that you must check out:

Best TV shows of 2019

1) Bojack Horseman

This animated show is all about a humanoid horse who seems to be lost in a sea of self-loathing and booze finds his way back into the world. The Netflix show has created a lot of buzz this year and with the immense jokes on sex, drugs, and alcohol, it has filled the audience with laughter. Bojack Horseman with six seasons so far has been a huge hit and is on the must-watch list of many people.

2) Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders, created by Steven Knight, is another show that has won many hearts this year. This show is a crime drama set during the 1920s in Birmingham. Peaky Blinders shall definitely take you back in time and get you hooked on with its politics and various thrilling moments. The show can be classified as historical fiction, action, crime, drama genre. Peaky Blinders has completed five seasons and is going long and strong.

3) Dark

Dark is another great german show that has receivied widespread acclaim from both critics and viewers. The show depicts a journey where two children go missing in a small German town. Dark is filled with mystery, drama, supernatural elements, and several thrilling moments. With just two seasons, this show has taken a good response from the audience and seems very promising. Dark is available on Netflix and can be watched on other online portals too.

