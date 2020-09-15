Last Updated:

Twitterati Celebrate 61 Years Of Doordarshan; 'you Were The Netflix Of My Generation'

Public broadcaster Doordarshan on Tuesday celebrated 61 glorious years since its establishment in 1959, posting their iconic swirling orange logo

Ananya Varma
Doordarshan

Public broadcaster Doordarshan on Tuesday celebrated 61 years since its establishment in 1959. Posting their iconic swirling orange logo with the slow tune that accompanied the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' tagline, Doordarshan shared the news with the world on Twitter. 

Shortly after, netizens took to Twitter to express their love for the channel, calling it a 'member of their family', trending #DoordarshanDay. People reminisced about how Doordarshan was a part of every 90s kid's life and how it revolutionised the birth and growth of cable television in the country.

Recalling their favourite shows from Ramayana and Mahabharat, which had another iconic return in 2020, to shows like Hum Log, Shaktiman, Byomkesh Bakshi and Chitrahaar, netizens shared memories of their beloved childhood shows craving for simpler times. 

Netizens nostalgic 

Leaders send wishes

