Twitterati Celebrate 61 Years Of Doordarshan; 'you Were The Netflix Of My Generation'

Public broadcaster Doordarshan on Tuesday celebrated 61 years since its establishment in 1959. Posting their iconic swirling orange logo with the slow tune that accompanied the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' tagline, Doordarshan shared the news with the world on Twitter.

Shortly after, netizens took to Twitter to express their love for the channel, calling it a 'member of their family', trending #DoordarshanDay. People reminisced about how Doordarshan was a part of every 90s kid's life and how it revolutionised the birth and growth of cable television in the country.

Recalling their favourite shows from Ramayana and Mahabharat, which had another iconic return in 2020, to shows like Hum Log, Shaktiman, Byomkesh Bakshi and Chitrahaar, netizens shared memories of their beloved childhood shows craving for simpler times.

Netizens nostalgic

My Evergreen memories of childhood is belonging to you @DDNational 👏 🤗😍

What was that days when we run🏃 from school to watch 🕺Shaktiman.

And on Tuesday night we eagerly wait for 'Jai Hanuman' 🙏

Thanks 4 giving such memorable moments.☺️ — Ravi Kumar 'Ranjan' (@youngravi) September 15, 2020

Feels like this was India from another era. This makes me nostalgic. Grown up watching best shows on Doordarshan. — Sonia Sarkar (@sonia_26) September 15, 2020

61 golden year with @DDNational💐📺

those programs fir bhi dil h hindustani, Ramayana, Saktiman chandrakanta, rangoli, V nd B, Byomkesh Bakshi🙌 n all are still best🙂Our National broadcasting channel provides us the best news#Doordarshan #doordarshanday #61YearsOfDoordarsan pic.twitter.com/rUSyMKVtcU — ༄ᶦᶰ᭄✿ Emma𝟙𝟠 ₰ (ꫝᏥ) 𝓃𝓂𝓉 💚࿐ (@freesiaOT7) September 15, 2020

Happy Birthday @DDNational!



Thank You for the 61 years of unprecedented service to this great country.

Wishing you many more great years ahead!



Keep entertaining India!#doordarshanday #Doordarshan #61YearsOfDoordarshan @DDNewsHindi @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/J54688P4zV — Quarantined Shalini Bajpai😷 (@sbajpai2811) September 15, 2020

Leaders send wishes

#Doordarshan is part of our lives. It has given us several good programmes like Ramayan & Mahabharat.Through its bouquet of channels like @DDNewsLive @DDKisan @DDBharati @DDNational @DDIndia & @DDRetro ,the national broadcaster is in constant connect with us

Happy #doordarshanday pic.twitter.com/qqjrczRcUf — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 15, 2020

On 15 September 1959, #Doordarshan commenced telecast in the country.

It has been discharging its duties zealously as National Broadcaster for the last 61 years & bringing authentic information & healthy entertainment for the people. My best wishes for successful journey ahead. pic.twitter.com/135vvllQnw — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) September 15, 2020

Best wishes to the entire team of @DDNational for the glorious 61 years of service to this great Nation. https://t.co/osXwtteCKi — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 15, 2020

