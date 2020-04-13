The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Doordarshan's Rise In TRPs Invites Memes From Twitterati; Check Out The Funniest Ones

Television News

Here are some hilarious memes from the Twitterverse on Doordarshan's sudden rise in TRPs after a long time. Read on to know more and enjoy a hearty laugh.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Doordarshan

With the Coronavirus lockdown being extended, television channels are telecasting reruns of old shows. Following the same feat is India's Doordarshan channel. They have started airing the popular yesteryear TV serials Ramayan and Mahabharat and this seemed to have suddenly hiked Doordarshan's TRPs. Not even Netflix seems to have reached such a TRP currently. On such an occasion Twitterati has come up with hilarious memes for this sudden increase in Doordarshan's TRPs.

Memes on the sudden rise in Doordarshan's TRPs

Also Read: CEO Prasar Bharti Responds To A User Claiming Doordarshan Is Streaming 'Ramayan' From DVD

Also Read: 'The Jungle Book' Re-run: Mowgli And His Tales Are Back On Doordarshan

Also Read: 'Money Heist' Desi Memes Are Perfect Cure For Quarantine Blues

Also Read: Bollywood Memes This Week That Will Help You Beat Your Weekend Blues

Also Read: Taher Shah's New Song 'Farishta' Invites Hilarious Memes That Will Make Your Day Better

Also Read: 'Ramayan': Doordarshan Trolled Sonakshi Sinha With Poll After Episode? Netizens Convinced

Also Read: After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan To Bring Back 'Circus' And 'Byomkesh Bakshi'; Check Details

Also Read: After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan To Re-telecast 'Chanakya', 'Shriman Shrimati' Among Others

Also Read: 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' To Return On Doordarshan After 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat'

Also Read: Prithviraj Chavan Seeks Airing Of Benegal-directed Serials On Doordarshan

Also Read: Mahie Gill's Family Comedy 'Doordarshan' Trailer Is Out, Gill's Fans Are Left "spellbound"

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Supreme Court
SC REFUSES TO GAG MEDIA ON MARKAZ
Karnataka
BJP MIN IN POOL PARTY AMID COVID
ICMR
COVID: ICMR FILES AFFIDAVIT IN SC
SRH
DHONI CAN PLAY 3 MORE IPLS: LAXMAN
COVID-19
25 DISTRICTS IN 15 STATES, NO CASES
MHA
MHA ALLOWS MOVEMENT OF ESSENTIALS