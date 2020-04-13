Doordarshan's Rise In TRPs Invites Memes From Twitterati; Check Out The Funniest Ones

With the Coronavirus lockdown being extended, television channels are telecasting reruns of old shows. Following the same feat is India's Doordarshan channel. They have started airing the popular yesteryear TV serials Ramayan and Mahabharat and this seemed to have suddenly hiked Doordarshan's TRPs. Not even Netflix seems to have reached such a TRP currently. On such an occasion Twitterati has come up with hilarious memes for this sudden increase in Doordarshan's TRPs.

Memes on the sudden rise in Doordarshan's TRPs

Doordarshan: We need to improve our TRPs



Lord Ram: pic.twitter.com/NuwOSugk4m — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 12, 2020

*News channels seeing their trp going down while Ramayan is being telecasted * pic.twitter.com/7XVgFp6PQr — Anshu-MAN Superzero💥🔥 (@AnshumanSingh_9) April 12, 2020

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar to Doordarshan: pic.twitter.com/cujZv6dth5 — Laughing Zone (@_laughingzone_) April 10, 2020

Doordarshan to Netflix, Prime and Hotstar pic.twitter.com/wJy6Bd6WPU — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) April 12, 2020

Doordarshan providing meme templates to Twitter these days pic.twitter.com/pOb14E0yTt — Bade Chote (@badechote) April 10, 2020

