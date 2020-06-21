Unseen Pic: Smriti Irani's Pic From Her 'Tulsi' Days Is So Not Like Her 'bahu' Avatar

Currently, a picture of Smriti Irani is going viral on the internet. The picture is actually a comparison of two of her avatars. One picture of the actor is from her Miss Indian 1998 pageant days. Another one is Smriti Irani as Union Cabinet Minister in 2020.

The young Smriti Irani looks beautiful and unrecognisable. She is seen donning a western outfit with an open hair look. Smriti Irani was a contestant at the beauty pageant Miss India 1998. In her present picture, Smriti Irani is seen donning an ethnic saree with minimal makeup. Her sleek hairdo made her look even more chic and elegant. This comparison makes it evident that the actor’s styling has changed a lot in years. Fans have been praising her for her transformation and the picture is also shared on various fan pages.

Picture Courtesy: Smriti Irani Instagram

About the actor

Smriti Irani is an Indian politician, former model, television actor, and producer. Irani is a Minister in the Union Cabinet of India. Smriti Irani was one of the participants of the beauty pageant Miss India 1998 who couldn't reach the top 9. In 2000, she made her début with TV series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, both aired on Star Plus.

In mid-2000, Irani earned the lead role of Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's production Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Star Plus. The actor gained major recognition with her performance in the show. She holds the record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actress - Popular and four Indian Telly Awards.

In 2006, Irani co-produced the show Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan under her banner Ugraya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms. She also played the lead role of Uma in it. In 2007, she produced the TV serial Virrudh for Sony TV and also portrayed the lead character of Vasudha in it. She also produced Mere Apne for 9X and portrayed the protagonist alongside Vinod Khanna. She also acted in a supporting role in Zee TV's Teen Bahuraaniyaan.

Smriti Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani is currently a minister in the cabinet of Shri Narendra Modi. She won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 from Amethi constituency.

