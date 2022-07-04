Urfi Javed Aka Uorfi Slams Netizen For Spreading Her Fake Death News; 'What Is Happening?'

Uorfi Javed has been making headlines for a while now, for her out-of-the-box wardrobe choices and is often seen sharing glimpses of her unique looks online. While the actor earlier made her way to the most searched Asians on Google worldwide 2022 list so far and stood 57th surpassing several Bollywood stars, including Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and others, she recently made it to the headlines yet again when a netizen announced her death on social media. In response to the same, Uorfi Javed took to social media and penned her reaction wondering what was happening.

Uorfi Javed reacts to her fake death news photos going viral

Uorfi Javed recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of one of the netizen’s posts that featured a picture of a girl’s back with a rope around her neck. The netizen further claimed that the girl was Uorfi Javed and added that she committed suicide and is no more. The caption read, “RIP Urfi Javed a big loss for no anyone” (sic) (now-deleted)

As the post went viral on the internet in no time, even Uorfi Javed came across the same and reacted to it by sharing a screenshot of it (now-deleted) to her Instagram stories. While reacting to it, she wrote “what is happening in this world? Adding to it, she revealed how she was receiving death threats while stating how the man in the comment stated that he was standing by her murderer.

Uorfi Javed was recently in the news when she called out Rahul Vaidya for being a 'hypocrite' after the release of his song Naughty Balam. She accused the music video of 'Sexualising a woman's body' and called out the singer for his earlier comments on women's clothing online.

